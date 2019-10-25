In Newark, New Jersey, Liberty cruised to a 3-0 sweep of NJIT at the NJIT Wellness and Events Center.
The Flames (13-8, 7-1 Atlantic Sun Conference) won 25-20, 25-16, 25-18 and handed the Highlanders (1-24, 0-9 A-Sun) their 18th straight loss.
Rajini Fitzmaurice had a game-high 15 kills for LU to complement Macy Phillips 20-dig defensive effort.
Madi Busler tallied 12 kills and Liz Benson had a team-high eight digs for NJIT.
Lynchburg 3, Ferrum 0
In Ferrum, Sydney Frink and Bria Howard each tallied double-digit kill totals, and Lauren Stanford added 11 digs as Lynchburg swept Ferrum at Swartz Gymnasium.
UL (14-9, 5-6 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) won 25-20, 25-16, 26-22. Frink and Howard had 11 and 10 kills, respectively.
Molly Patterson led Ferrum (4-18, 0-11 ODAC) with six kills. Layura Henley had nine digs.
North Carolina Wesleyan 3, Randolph 0
In Winston-Salem, North Carolina, North Carolina Wesleyan picked up a 25-22 win in the first set before cruising to victories in the next two to hand the WildCats a loss in their first game of a tri-match at Piedmont International's Williams Gymnasium.
North Carolina Wesleyan (9-18) won Sets 2 and 3 by scores of 25-18 and 25-14, respectively.
Mackenzie Ambrose had a team-high seven kills, Taylor Webb tallied 17 assists, and Sam Verhaagen recorded 16 digs to lead Randolph.
Randolph 3, Piedmont International 1
In their second game of the day at Williams Gymnasium, Randolph won the first set and dropped the second, then came back to capture two more victories in Sets 3 and 4 to defeat host Piedmont Invitational in the WildCats' second game of the day.
Randolph (10-13) won 25-19, 21-25, 25-23, 28-26. Ambrose had 13 kills, Webb tallied 37 assists, and Verhaagen recorded 27 digs to lead Randolph.
Piedmont International (13-10) got 14 kills from Olivia Bullard, who also had 25 digs.
FIELD HOCKEY
Sweet Briar 1, Ferrum 0
In Ferrum, Alexis Jones put a shot into the back of the cage in the 27th minute to power Sweet Briar (6-7) past Ferrum (2-14) at W.B. Adams Stadium.
WOMEN'S SWIMMING
Sweet Briar splits tri-meet
In Hampden Sydney, Sweet Briar split a tri-meet at Hampden-Sydney's Leggett Pool, falling to Bridgewater and beating Southern Virginia.
The Vixens beat out SVU 133-94 in head-to-head competition, but Bridgewater more than doubled SBC's score at 153-75 in the day's other decision.
EQUESTRIAN
Delaware State edges Sweet Briar in NCEA competition
In Felton, Delaware, Sweet Briar and Delaware State split team points down the middle, 4-4, in NCEA competition at Dovington Training Center, but DSU's point total for all of the day's rides gave the host the win.
DSU earned a two-point edge, 630-628, when all of the day's performances were added up. DSU and SBC each earned two team points over fences and two points on the flat to force the day's overall win to be decided on the tiebreaker — the total number points for all individual rides.
Delaware State sweeps Lynchburg
Delaware State picked up a second victory on the day by sweeping Lynchburg, 8-0.
DSU tallied 642 points to Lynchburg's 571 in the head-to-head competition.
Sophomore Taylor Herzog was Lynchburg's high-point rider of the day, tallying 80 points over fences and 72 on the flat, though neither total was enough to win a point.
WOMEN'S GOLF
Sweet Briar's Kuleba wraps up fall with 23rd-place finish
In Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Sweet Briar's Annika Kuleba carded a 101 for 23rd place in the Lebanon Valley College Fall Invitational at Lebanon Country Club.
Kuleba, a sophomore, was 17 strokes back of medalist Casey Oppenheimer, of Stevenson, and wrapped up her fall season with the tournament appearance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.