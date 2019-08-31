In San Marcos, Texas, Liberty volleyball fell to Northern Iowa, 3-1, at Strahan Arena in the Texas State Invitational on Saturday.
LU won a tight, 26-24 second set to tie the match at 1-1, but Northern Iowa (1-1) overpowered the Flames (0-2) in the final two sets.
Syracuse won sets 1, 3 and 4 by scores of 25-23, 25-18 and 25-21, respectively.
Anna Gragg led Liberty with 17 kills, Macy Phillips had 24 digs, and Hannah Morris had 38 assists.
Virginia Wesleyan 3, Randolph 0
In a battle of Old Dominion Athletic Conference teams in Virginia Beach, the Marlins (4-0) overpowered and shut out the WildCats, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17.
Pittsburgh-Bradford 3, Randolph 1
Randolph fought for a win in Set 3, 25-20, but Pitt-Bradford handed Randolph its second loss of the day by winning sets 1, 2 and 4 by scores of 25-19, 25-18 and 25-20, respectively.
Meredith 3, Lynchburg 1
In Bridgewater, despite winning the second set, Lynchburg dropped its first game of the day at Ninger Hall in the Route 43 Classic to Meredith (3-0), 25-20, 18-25, 25-21, 25-9.
Lynchburg 3, Catholic 2
The Hornets (3-1) bounced back in their second match of the day, fighting to tie the match at 1-1 and 2-2 by winning the second and fourth sets and then prevailing in a tight fifth set.
Catholic (1-1) won the first set 25-18 and took a 2-1 lead with a 25-22 win in Set 3. Lynchburg won the second set 25-20 and the fourth 25-22 before taking the game-deciding set 20-18.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Johns Hopkins 2, Lynchburg 0
In Salem, Johns Hopkins outshot Lynchburg 20-11 and shut out the Hornets to win the battle of two two-20 teams at Kerr Stadium in the Roanoke Invitational Soccer Showcase.
Emily Maheras scored an unassisted goal in the fifth minute for No. 10 Johns Hopkins (1-0), and Rachel Jackson knocked in another unassisted goal in the 85th minute to cap the scoring and beat 20th-ranked Lynchburg (0-1).
Lynchburg goalkeeper Caitlin Dorsch and John Hopkins’ Caitlin Hendricks had five saves apiece.
The loss marked the first time the Hornets have lost their season opener since 2003.
Randolph 1, Agnes Scott 0
In Decatur, Georgia, Marisa Santacruce scored the game’s lone goal in the 49th minute off an assist from Sara Bane to power Randolph (1-0) to a victory over Agnes Scott (0-1) in both teams’ season opener.
MEN’S SOCCER
Maryville 2, Randolph 1
In Maryville, Tennessee, Randolph cut the Maryville advantage in half with a late goal, but the WildCats couldn't overcome the two-goal deficit, falling to the Scots and dropping their second game in the Maryville College Bicentennial Invitational Soccer Tournament to open the season.
Jamie Ford-Lane scored in the 85th minute off an assist from Gunnar Copeland, but the WildCats (0-2) couldn't make any of their other eight shots count. Randolph also failed to capitalize on any of its 12 corner kicks.
Alexander Rigatti and John Rakhmonberdiev scored in the 15th and 51st minutes, respectively, for Maryville (2-0), which tallied 16 shots and nine shots on goal. Randolph recorded five shots on goal.
FIELD HOCKEY
Oberlin 2, Sweet Briar 0
In Sweet Briar, Oberlin (2-0) scored the game-winner 20 minutes in and held off the Vixens (0-2) the rest of the way at Thayer Field.
Lynchburg 2, Lebanon Valley 1
Kaylie Truitt and Alexis Brown each notched unassisted goals to power Lynchburg (1-0) to a season-opening victory over Lebanon Valley at Shellenberger Field.
Truitt opened the scoring just over three minutes into the game, and Lebanon Valley’s Ashlee Shelbley knotted things up with a goal in the 30th minute. Brown’s goal in the 48th minute proved to be the game-winner.
Lynchburg outshot LV (0-1) 16-5 and put 13 shots on goal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.