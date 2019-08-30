In San Marcos, Texas, Emily Dewalt had 30 assists and 10 digs and Cheyenne Huskey added a match-high 16 kills to lead Texas State to a 3-1 victory over Liberty in the opener of the Texas State Invitational on Friday at Strahan Arena.
The Bobcats (1-0) won 25-13, 24-26, 25-21, 25-18.
Casey Goodwin had 15 kills and Hannah Morris finished with a match-high 42 assists and four blocks for the Flames (0-1).
Randolph 3, Wesley 1
In Virginia Beach, Tomi-Lauren McGinnis had 12 kills and 18 digs as the WildCats (1-0) opened the Virginia Wesleyan Tournament with a 25-18, 26-24, 18-25, 25-21 over Wesley.
Lynchburg 3, Bryn Mawr 0
In Harrisonburg, the Hornets (2-0) opened the season with a pair of dominating sweeps over Bryn Mawr (25-11, 25-14, 25-16) and Mary Baldwin (25-23, 25-10, 25-22) in Eastern Mennonite’s Route 42 Classic.
Lauren Stanford led UL with 26 digs and six aces in the two matches. Erin Farina posted 35 assists.
CROSS COUNTRY
LU’s Ackley, Kandie post victories at Liberty Challenge
Liberty freshman Adelyn Ackley scorched the field in the women’s 4K and Felix Kandie held off a late charge in the men’s 4K as the Flames runners won their respective races in Friday’s Liberty Challenge.
Ackley, making her collegiate debut, won by more than minute over teammate Brittany Carnathan.
Virginia juniors and E.C. Glass High graduates Maddie Rennyson and Libbie Davidson finished fifth and sixth, respectively. Lynchburg’s Michela Cholak finished 13th.
Kandie edged Virginia’s Derek Johnson by 19 seconds for the victory. Lynchburg’s Maximillian Sparks finished seventh.
RC’s Clardy-Josephs sets program mark
In Greensboro, North Carolina, Randolph’s Jacqueline Clardy-Josephs set the program 5K record with a winning time of 20:19.9 to win the Quaker XC Opener at Meadows Course.
Clardy-Josephs led a 1-2-3 finish ahead of Megan Westerman and Elizabeth Beairsto.
In the men’s 5K, Randolph’s Brayden Epperly finished second to Averett’s Chandler Lowell.
MEN’S SOCCER
Liberty 2, Radford 1
In Radford, Sebastian Valdez scored the go-ahead goal in the 43rd minute and the Flames (1-0) opened the season with a narrow victory over the host Highlanders (0-1) at Cupp Stadium.
LU goalkeeper Brogan Engbers posted five saves, including a diving save on Amadou Macky Diop’s shot inside the 18-yard box in the 77th minute.
Covenant 3, Randolph 2
In Maryville, Tennessee, Randolph’s Gabe Krueger scored two goals in the final 33 minutes, but the scoring barrage was not enough for the WildCats (0-1) to overcome an early deficit in a loss to the Scots (1-0) in the Maryville Bicentennial Kick-Off Classic.
Roanoke 4, Lynchburg 1
Roanoke scored four times in the first half and claimed its first victory over Lynchburg since the 2015 season with a three-goal triumph at Shellenberger Field.
The Hornets (0-1) got on the scoreboard when Ben Mackey converted a penalty kick in the 86th minute.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Mary Baldwin 5, Sweet Briar 0
In Sweet Briar, Elena Guy scored two second-half goals as the Fighting Squirrels (1-0) scored five times in the second half to defeat the Vixens (0-1) at Sweet Briar Soccer Field.
FIELD HOCKEY
Wilson 3, Sweet Briar 0
In Sweet Briar, Breeann Sheaffer, Jenna Carty and Chelsey Duncan each scored a goal as the Phoenix (1-0) claimed a victory at Thayer Field. Rosemary Austin had 13 saves for the Vixens (0-1).
From staff reports
