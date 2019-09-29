Liberty volleyball ran its Atlantic Sun Conference win streak to three games and its overall win streak to five matches with a 3-0 sweep of North Florida (6-10, 0-2 A-Sun) on Sunday at the Vines Center. 

The Flames, who swept an A-Sun opponent for the third straight match, won 25-17, 25-21, 25-19. Liberty has won 12 straight at the Vines Center. 

Amelia Johnson had a match-high 17 kills for LU (10-5, 3-0), and Kailey Macy had six blocks. 

WOMEN'S SOCCER

North Florida 1, Liberty 0

In Jacksonville, Florida, Liberty (5-5-2, 1-1 A-Sun) suffered its first conference loss, falling to North Florida in overtime. 

Thais Reiss netted the game-winner in the 97th minute for the Ospreys (7-3-1, 1-0). 

FIELD HOCKEY

Notre Dame (Md.) 2, Sweet Briar 1

In Baltimore, Alexis Jones scored in the 30th minute to cut Sweet Briar's deficit to one goal, but it wasn't enough to push the Vixens to a victory, and Notre Dame (Maryland) secured the win. 

Maia Giafes put Notre Dame up 1-0 in the ninth minute off an assist from Vanessa Dunn, and Hailey Lockard scored the game-deciding goal in the 25th minute. 

Notre Dame (4-6) outshot Sweet Briar (1-5) 14-3. 

WOMEN'S GOLF

Sweet Briar's Kuleba 20th in R-MC tourney

In Ashland, Sweet Briar's Annika Kuleba shot a 98 in the second round of the Randolph-Macon Fall Invitational at Hanover Country Club to finish 20th in a field of 36 individuals. 

Kuleba carded an aggregate 203 over two rounds. After shooting a 105 in the first round Saturday, she improved her second-round score by seven shots. Kuleba finished 47 strokes behind Stevenson's Casey Oppenheimer, who claimed medalist honors in the tournament.

Sweet Briar did not field a team in the event. 

