In Jacksonville, Florida, Liberty earned its 10th Atlantic Sun Conference game of the season Sunday, topping North Florida 3-1 at UNF Arena.
The Flames (17-9, 10-4 ASUN) won their third straight match by scores of 27-25, 25-10, 17-25 and 25-14.
Casey Goodwin had a match-high 19 kills and was one of three LU players with double-digit kill totals. Hannah Morris dished out 47 assists for LU, while Macy Phillips chipped in 17 digs.
Solimar Cestero led UNF (14-16, 6-8) with 16 kills, Julianna Askew had 33 assists, and Rocio Moro collected 18 digs.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Lynchburg 81, Meredith 60
Alissa Smalls had a team-high 18 points and was one of four players to score in double figures for the host Lynchburg Hornets, who took down Meredith at Turner Gymnasium.
Lynchburg led the entire way, spacing out its advantage to double digits less than eight minutes into its season-opening win. The Hornets had a cushion of at least 13 points for the entire second half.
UL shot 51.6% from the field and a scalding 57.9% from beyond the arc, hitting 11 of 19 3-point attempts.
Smalls, a sophomore transfer from Division I Morehead State, hit 4 of her 6 3-point tries, and Erin Green, a 6-foot-3 forward, went 3 of 3 from behind the line.
UL, which now has won five straight season openers, forced 23 turnovers and scored 22 points off those miscues.
Kate Perko had 18 points to lead the Avenging Angels, who shot 40% from the field.
Lynchburg coach Abby Pyzik Smith, in her 10th season, picked up her 150th career victory as a head coach in the Hornets' win.
Before starting her career at Lynchburg, where she also played during her college days, she was an assistant coach at a number of other schools. Pyzik Smith is only the second coach in program history to accomplish the feat.
EQUESTRIAN
Sweet Briar second at VCU IHSA show
In Mechanicsville, Sweet Briar's Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association team finished one point shy of a victory at VCU's IHSA show at Stillmeadows farm.
The Vixens, who picked up five individual victories, were second with 39 points behind Randolph-Macon, which tallied 40 points.
