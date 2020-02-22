Noah Smirrow and Landon Riley combined for a five-hit game on the mound, Brady Gulakowski hit his first homer of the season, and Liberty baseball slid past Seton Hall, 3-2, on Saturday in Game 2 of the series at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
Liberty opened the scoring on a fielder’s choice in the third inning, and Gulakowski recorded a solo home run in the fourth to pull LU (2-4) ahead, 2-1. Garrett Wilkinson added an important insurance run in the same frame on his single.
The Pirates (3-2) mounted a comeback in the ninth, with Staus Pokrovsky’s single cutting the lead to one run, but Liberty ended their rally there.
Seton Hall finished with five hits to Liberty’s four. No player had more than one hit for either team.
Skirrow earned the win, allowing an unearned run on three hits in 6 1/3 innings. Riley earned his second save of the season after pitching the remainder of the game.
Noah Thompson took the loss, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits in 6 2/3 innings.
Lynchburg 5, Manhattanville 3
In Fayetteville, North Carolina, Rustburg grad Hunter Campbell threw seven shutout innings and allowed just three hits to lead Lynchburg past Manhattanville in the Armstrong Invitational at Methodist University’s Armstrong-Shelley Baseball Field.
Lynchburg scored a pair of runs each in the first and second innings and held off Manhattanville’s comeback attempt in the eighth.
Kinston Carson and Garrett Jackson each had two hits and two RBIs for Lynchburg. The two, along with Avery Combs, combined for the insurmountable lead in the first two frames.
Jack Matero, who led the Valiants with two of their nine hits, knocked a two-run homer to right-center field in the eighth to pull Manhattanville (0-1) within 5-3, but that’s as close as it got. Matt Lynch reached on fielder’s choice, and Joseph Silvestri doubled him home before the homer from Matero.
Campbell (1-1) took the win after striing out five and walking one. Grayson Thurman tossed 1 2/3 innings and picke dup his first save after allowing one hit, walking one and striking out four.
Lynchburg 4, Penn St. Abington 1
In their second game in the Armstrong Invitational, the Hornets again got out in front early to get past Penn State Abington.
Lynchburg (3-2) tallied two runs in the first and two more in the second to take a lead it never relinquished. The Nittany Lions pushed across a run in the third on Jaden Himmelreich’s single, but Penn State’s offense stalled after that, tallying just one more hit the rest of the way.
Jackson and Parker Schaffer had two hits apiece for UL, and three players had an RBI each.
Ryan McCarty had two hits for Penn State (0-1).
Seven UL pitchers combined for one run on three hits while striking out 13. Adam Dofflemyer earned his first win of the season, and Santiago Meneses earned his second save of the week.
SOFTBALL
Boston College 3, Liberty 0
In Columbia, South Carolina, Boston College held Liberty to just two hits in the shutout in the Gamecock Invitational at Carolina Softball Stadium, handing the Flames their eighth straight loss.
Jenna Ergle provided the only run BC (4-7) needed on her solo homer in the third. AJ Alatorre had the other run-scoring hit on her two-run double in the seventh.
Savannah Channell and Blake Gibson recorded the two hits for LU (1-11).
Karlie Keeney drew the loss, allowing three runs on five hits, striking out five and walking four in 6 2/3 innings. Susanna Anderson (4-4) picked up the win her complete-game effort. She struck out six.
Greensboro 11-5, Randolph 0-0
In its home debut, Randolph suffered its first two defeats of the season in shutout fashion, falling to Greensboro at Randolph Softball Field.
Greensboro managed just five hits in Game 1, but two passed balls allowed a pair of runs, and a three-run single also helped matters for Greensboro (2-2). A pair of runners reached for Randolph on singles in the third, but they both were stranded. Delaney Nuckols doubled in the fifth, but she also was left on base for RC (2-2), which tallied four hits.
Abbi Pannill (0-1) took the loss, allowing nine runs (seven earned) on three hits, walking five and striking out three.
In Game 2, Greensboro doubled up Randolph in the hits column, 10-5. Five Randolph runners were stranded.
Alyssa Swords went 2 for 3 with a double for Randolph.
Amherst grad Braelyn Cooper (1-) recorded her first loss of the season after giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits. She walked two and struck out three.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING
Liberty in CCSA Championships
In Knoxville, Tennessee, Liberty defended its conference title, wining the 2020 Coastal Collegiate Sports Association championship, which wrapped up Saturday after four days at Allan Jones Aquatic Center.
Liberty has won back-to-back CCSA titles for the first time in program history and claimed third third-ever conference crown. The Flames won with 1,566 points, topping second-place Florida Gulf Coast, which tallied 1,403 points.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Cabrini 17, Lynchburg 15
In Radnor, Pennsylvania, No. 13 Lynchburg and No. 3 Cabrini went back and forth in a game that featured eight ties, but a late turnover proved costly for the Hornets, who fell at Edith Robb Dixon Field.
Following a goal by Kevin Rogers with 4:25 left, Lynchburg won the faceoff on a violation, but the Hornets (1-2) turned the ball over. About 30 seconds later, Kohl Wesner scored the eventual game-winner for Cabrini that broke a 15-15 tie.
Lynchburg had a chance to pull even again after winning the ensuing faceoff, but another turnover set up another goal, this one with 55 seconds left that gave the Cavaliers (2-0) a little extra padding.
Rogers tallied a game-high five goals.
Randolph 8, Averett 4
In its home opener at WildCat Stadium, Randolph raced out to a 4-0 lead in the fourth quarter and never trailed as it beat Averett.
Jack Dolan led Randolph (2-1) with three goals. The WildCats dominated the Cougars in several of statistical categories, including total shots (34-16) and faceoffs won (13-1).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
William Peace 18, Sweet Briar 12
In Amherst, Sweet Briar kept pace with William Peace for much of the first half, but a 6-0 run spanning the end of the first half and beginning of the second gave the Pacers the lead for good at Amherst County High School.
The Vixens (0-3) held the lead for a good portion of the first half and had the advantage with less than nine minutes to go in the period, but Allison Schaper jumpstarted the William Peace run with one of her game-high 10 goals. The Pacers (1-2) held a two-goal lead at the half, and the Vixens were left playing catch-up after that, but time ran out on them.
Kaylah Bailey led SBC with four goals.
M. Washington 18, Lynchburg 10
Lynchburg used a pair of quick goals to take an early lead, but No. 12 Mary Washington responded with six straight scores before securing the win and handing the Hornets a loss in their season opener at Shellenberger Field.
With 14 minutes to go in the first half, Paige Haskins tallied an unassisted goal to put UMW up 7-3, and the Eagles led by no fewer than four goals the rest of the way.
Haskins was one of two players with five goals for Mary Washington (1-1). Kennedy King was the other. Danielle Hook, Kelsi Trevisan and Leah Dumas had two goals apiece for UL (0-1).
Salem 16, Randolph 15
In Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Danielle Allen tallied an unassisted goal about a minute and a half into overtime to power Salem past Randolph in both teams’ season opener at Varsity Field.
The game-winner was Allen’s lone goal of the day, while Teia Horton led Salem (1-0) with five goals. Sarah Perry led Randolph (0-1) with seven goals. Emily Laframbise and Shannon McQuad, off a feed from Laframboise, scored back-to-back goals for RC in the final six or so minutes of regulation to force the overtime.
MEN’S GOLF
LU in Seminole Intercollegiate
In Tallahassee, Florida, Liberty fired the best afternoon round of the day and climbed back into the top half of the leaderboard after the first day of the Seminole Intercollegiate at Golden Eagle Country Club.
As a team, LU carded a 285 in the second round and sits in a tie for fourth with an aggregate 7-over 582 after Saturday’s competition, which featured two rounds. With 18 holes left to play in the tournament, the Flames trail No. 17 Washington, who sits atop the leaderboard, by six strokes.
Liberty’s Jonathan Yaun is tied for second place among individuals with an aggregate 3-under 141. He’s five back.
MEN’S TENNIS
Lynchburg 9, Ferrum 0
Lynchburg won its first match of the season in shutout fashion, beating Ferrum (0-2, 0-2 ODAC) at Lynchburg Tennis Courts.
The Hornets (1-0, 1-0) dropped just one set across singles and doubles play. Cooper Brewen, though, earned his singles win on the No. 4 court on a tiebreaker, 6-1, 5-6, 1-0 (7-2).
Pfeiffer 9, Randolph 0
In Misenheimer, North Carolina, Pfeiffer swept doubles play then cruised in singles play, handing Randolph its third straight loss at Knapp Tennis Center.
Randolph put up a challenge on the No. 2 singles court, where Alex Kuviat battled Benedikt Pfeiffer but still fell 6-2, 6-4. Randolph fell to 0-3.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Furman 4 Liberty, 3
Thanks to Madison Dillon’s singles win on a tiebreaker on the No. 4 court, Furman secured a win over Liberty at Cook Tennis Complex.
Liberty won the doubles point and went up 2-0 after earning a victory in the first singles match to finish, but the Paladins stormed back and earned the team win courtesy of Dillon.
Dillon beat Caisey Lee Emery 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (7-2) in the final match of the day to finish. Furman improved to 9-3 while LU dropped to 4-4.
Lynchburg 9, Ferrum 0
Lynchburg kicked off its season with a shutout of Ferrum.
Christina Harris and Alissa Anderson didn’t drop a game in singles play with 6-0, 6-0 wins on the No. 1 and No. 3 singles courts, respectively. The Hornets (1-0, 1-0 ODAC) also were perfect in doubles play with three 8-0 wins over Ferrum (0-3, 0-2).
Randolph 6, Pfeiffer 3
In Misenheimer, North Carolina, Pfeiffer (0-2) took a 2-1 lead after doubles play, but Randolph (1-1) won five of six singles matches to pull ahead and win at Knapp Tennis Center.
EQUESTRIAN
Three Sweet Briar riders qualify
In Fredericksburg, a trio of Vixens qualified for the 2020 Zone 4 show thanks to their performances at the Zone 4, Region 4 Show on Saturday at the A. Elizabeth Morrison Equestrian Center.
Kaitlin Duecker (intermediate flat), Chloe Kerchl (limit flat) and Sarah Miller (open flat) all won their events Saturday to qualify for the Zone 4 Show, set for April 4 at the St. Andrews Equestrian Center in Laurinburg, North Carolina.
UL’s Lawson finishes fourth
In Bridgewater, Lynchburg collected six ribons at the Bridgewater IHSA Show on Saturday at Bridgewater Equestrian Center.
Kelsi Lawson led the way for the Hornets with a fourth-place result in pre-novice flat. Three riders finished fifth in their events, and two others earned sixth-place ribbons.
TRACK & FIELD
Lacy headlines Lynchburg’s showing at Virginia Tech Invitational
In Blacksburg, Lynchburg’s Lamaya Lacy moved into a tie for the 11th place in the nation in the 60-meter hurdles following her fifth-place finish, highlighting Lynchburg’s showing in the Virginia Tech Invitational at Rector Field House.
Lacy finished her event in 8.95 seconds. Additionally at Virginia Tech, Jessica Cammarata (400 dash) and Zoe Scales (triple jump) each finished 10th in their events.
Jordan Short was eighth in the men’s 400 dash at the meet, and Malik Harvey was also eighth in the men’s 60 hurdles. Chance Brown was seventh in the shot put.
Meanwhile in Springfield Ohio, Shawn Gmurek moved up to second all-time in program history in the men’s 800-meter run with a 1:53.99 (good for third place) at the STEEMER Showcase. Reid Sharkey was sixth in the 3K in the same meet.
RC trio finish in top 10
In New York, a trio of Randolph athletes posted top-10 finishes in the Armory College Last Chance at The Armory on Friday night.
Meghan Chaffins (34-9) and Emerald Davis (34-7.5) finished eighth and ninth, respectively, in the women’s triple jump. Mitchell Doss (42-8) placed eight in the men’s weight throw.
VUL men seventh at NCCAA
In Greenville, Illinois, Virginia University of Lynchburg’s men finished seventh, and Andrew Austin earned an individual crown at the National Christian College Athletic Association championships.
Austin won the shot put with a throw of just under 50 feet to lead VUL, which tallied 35 points. Austin and a handful of teammates earned All-American status at the meet for finishing in the top three in their events. VUL’s 4x200 and 4x400 relays each finished third to earn the designation, and Muhammad Fulani was second in the heptathlon. Jonathan Romero was fourth in the heptathlon.
On the women’s side, Keyvana Resper tallied VUL’s only points with her fourth-place finish in the long jump.
From staff reports
