Ben Highfill went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs, Mason Hand picked up his first victory in nearly two years, and Liberty used an early offensive barrage to defeat Radford 4-2 on Wednesday at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
Hand (1-0) won for the first time since April 10, 2018, after missing all of last season with an undisclosed injury. The right-hander scattered two hits over five scoreless innings, walked two and struck out three.
Highfill recorded both of his hits in the first two innings that helped give the Flames (1-3) a 4-0 lead.
His two-out single in the first scored Garrett Wilkinson (2 for 3) for a 1-0 advantage, and the third baseman capped a three-run second with another run-scoring single that scored Drew Baughman and Gray Betts.
Landon Riley picked up his first save of the season by striking out two and not allowing a hit over 1 1/3 scoreless innings.
Hunter Williams (0-1) picked up the loss for the Highlanders (3-1) by allowing four earned runs on five hits over 1 2/3 innings.
Lynchburg 2, Averett 1
A three-hit, two-run showing in the second inning was all the offense Lynchburg needed as it held off Averett at Owen-Fulton Field for its first win of the 2020 campaign.
Carrson Atkins (3 for 4) knocked a one-out single back to the mound in the second inning to jumpstart the offense for UL (1-2), and Kinston Carson provided the game-winning RBI three batters later.
After Parker Shaffer doubled down the left-field line and Dylan Fisher recorded an RBI groundout to give the Hornets a 1-0 lead, Carson hit a two-out single to right for the eventual game-winner.
Averett (0-5) started to climb back in the third, when it recorded three hits of its own. Jason Maggs recorded an RBI on his two-out single that capped the scoring.
Tucker Majetic recorded two of Averett's five hits on the day, while Atkins was responsible for half of Lynchburg's six hits.
In addition to his game-winner at the plate, Carson also started and pitched three innings, recording his first win of the season after giving up one run (earned) on four hits while recording no walks and four strikeouts.
George Roos, who climbed the mound in the second inning and threw two full frames, took his first loss after allowing two runs (both earned) on four hits, walking none and striking out one.
SOFTBALL
Randolph 12-13, Southern Virginia 5-6
In Buena Vista, Randolph opened the season with a pair of seven-run wins over Southern Virginia at Harvey-Dryden Field.
Randolph fell behind early in Game 1 as Southern Virginia scored three runs in the first and pushed two more across in the second, but the WildCats roared back after that, scoring 12 unanswered.
Six players recorded multiple hits for Randolph (2-0), including Delaney Nuckols (3 for 5) and Briana Harbison (3 for 4). The two each had two RBIs and an extra-base hit.
Caitlin Barber went 2 for 2 to lead SVU (0-2).
Amherst grad Braelyn Cooper, who previously played for Liberty before transferring, picked up her first win of the season when she allowed two runs (both earned) on three hits in 5 2/3 innings of relief. She walked three and struck out five.
Megan Daniels took the loss, tossing a complete game.
In Game 2, Randolph led the entire way but pulled away with a six-run fourth inning.
The WildCats sent 11 batters to the plate in the frame and tallied three hits, also taking advantage of four errors by the Knights.
Randolph recorded 14 hits to SVU’s four. Nuckols added two hits and two RBIs in her second appearance of the day. Kyla Nase led the Knights with a 2-of-3 performance.
Abbi Pannill earned her first win in a three-inning start, allowing five runs (four earned) on two hits. She walked eight and struck out five.
Daniels (0-2) took the loss in her complete-game showing.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Liberty 16, Furman 9
A 6-0 run in less than 4 1/2 minutes in the first half pushed Liberty past Furman at Liberty Lacrosse Field for the Flames' first win.
Anna Keebler scored three of her game-high six goals in the stretch, which broke a 2-2 tie and gave the Flames (1-2) the lead for good.
Furman cut the liberty advantage to three early in the second half, but that's as close as it got.
Grace Pollak led Furman (2-1) with four goals.
WOMEN'S SWIMMING AND DIVING
Liberty wins relay events in CCSA Championships
In Knoxville, Tennessee, Liberty won both relay events and sits second in the women’s team standings after the opening day of the CCSA Championships at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center.
Liberty has 223 points and trails Florida Gulf Coast by seven points after three women’s events.
Liberty opened the evening session by winning the 800 freestyle relay (Eva Suggs, Hannah Baker, Emily Manly and Emma Hazel) in a time of 7:18.41 and closed it by winning the 200 medley relay (Payton Keiner, Mikayla Herich, Brittany Weiss and Colleen Donlin) in a time of 1:38.79.
Lauren Chennaul and Olivia Robinson finished second and third, respectively, in the 3-meter diving finals.
