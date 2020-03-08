Liberty left-hander Jose Adametz III threw seven-plus shutout innings, Brady Gulakowski drove in five runs, and the Flames crushed Kent State 7-0 to close the weekend series Sunday at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
Adametz (1-1) scattered five hits and struck out seven for the Flames (10-6).
Gulakowski had an RBI double in the fifth inning, a two-run homer in the seventh and a two-run double in the eighth. Cam Locklear, who had a game-high four hits, drove in Gulakowski with a single in the four-run eighth inning.
The Golden Flashes fell to 7-7.
SOFTBALL
Liberty 11, New Mexico 3
In Austin, Texas, Amber Bishop’s three-run homer highlighted a seven-run fourth inning as the Flames (10-13) rolled to a victory over the Lobos (11-14) to close the Longhorn Invitational at McCombs Field.
Karlie Keeney (5-5) picked up the victory by allowing three runs on four hits while walking one.
Caroline Hudson went 3 for 4 with a triple for LU.
SUNY Cortland 9-2, Lynchburg 3-1
In Salisbury, Md., Tori Scharff’s sixth-inning RBI single put the Red Dragons (2-2) ahead in the nightcap and led to a doubleheader sweep of the Hornets (8-6) in the Optimist Club of Salisbury Sea Gull Classic at Parker Athletic Complex.
Cortland was finally able to break through against UL starter Angela Sperandeo (1-1) in the nightcap. She allowed 12 hits, but repeatedly pitched out of jams and left nine on base.
The Red Dragons used a four-run third inning, highlighted by a two-run double from Sabrina Caputo, to easily win the opener.
Averett 5-6, Randolph 3-1
In Danville, Taylor Bailey picked up the save in the opener and collected a complete-game victory in the nightcap as the Cougars (4-2) swept the WildCats (4-10) at Cougar Field.
Alyssa Swords’ two-run double in the seventh inning of the opener cut RC’s deficit to two runs, but Bailey escaped the jam for her second save of the season.
RC scored first in the nightcap when Jhenai Sewer scored on a first-inning error, but Bailey scored the go-ahead run in the third as the Cougars’ offense rattled off eight hits.
MEN’S TENNIS
Lynchburg 5, Cornell 4
In Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Daniel Christian and Cooper Brewen picked up straight-set victories at Nos. 3 and 6, respectively, as the Hornets (4-1) defeated the Rams (10-4) to open the Spring Tennis Fest at Chaplin Park Tennis Center.
Stevenson 7, Randolph 2
In Owings Mills, Maryland, Nicholas Alvorado won at No. 1 singles and teammed with Alex Kulviat to win No. 1 doubles, but those were the only victories for the WildCats (0-8) against the Mustangs (3-2) at Greenspring Tennis Courts.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Sweet Briar 7, Mount Union 2
In Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Emily Wandling won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles and the Vixens (3-1) defeated the Raiders (2-3) to open the Spring Tennis Fest at Hilton Head Island Beach and Tennis Resort.
Randolph 7, Stevenson 2
In Owings Mills, Maryland, Heather Whetzel won 0-6, 6-2, 11-9 at No. 6 singles to lift the WildCats (4-4) over the Mustangs (1-1) at Greenspring Tennis Courts.
