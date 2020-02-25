The Lynchburg Hillcats have announced the hiring of the first female broadcaster in team history for the upcoming campaign.
Maura Sheridan, 23, will serve as the Hillcats’ play-by-play voice for all 140 games in 2020. She also will be the media liaison for the club, taking over for Max Gun, who will pursue a full-time broadcasting opportunities in Seattle after spending the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the ‘Cats.
“I’m excited to welcome Maura to the awesome team here in Lynchburg,” Hillcats President and General Manager Chris Jones said in a news release. “Her wealth of broadcasting experience and familiarity with the Carolina League made her the perfect fit for the position.”
Last season, Sheridan was the assistant broadcaster for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, another Carolina League team. She was one of three female broadcasters in the league — which featured half of all female broadcasters in the minor leagues — last season.
In the offseason, Sheridan uses her skills in the booth for the University of Vermont, where she is the voice of the women’s basketball broadcasts. She also calls several others sports for the school and around the New England area.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Liberty 16, Longwood 6
Liberty second baseman Trey McDyre went 4 for 6 with three doubles and five RBIs, Mason Hand pitched five effective innings, and the Flames trounced Longwood on Tuesday at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
McDyre had two-run doubles in the first and second inning and tacked on another RBI double in the third to help the Flames (4-4) take a 14-0 lead.
Grey Betts and Garrett Wilkinson each had three hits for LU.
Hand (2-0) allowed one earned run on four hits and struck out six in five innings.
LU freshman Christian Gordon (LCA) made his collegiate debut and allowed one earned run on three hits with two strikeouts in one inning of relief.
Michael Peterson went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Lancers (2-7).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Ferrum 16, Sweet Briar 8
In Sweet Briar, Erin Reynolds and Kaitlyn Harley each scored five goals as the Panthers (2-0) cruised past the Vixens (0-4) at SBC Lacrosse Field. Kaylah Bailey scored three goals for SBC.
From staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.