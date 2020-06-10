The Lynchburg Hillcats announced Wednesday they will host a 10-team, three-day travel baseball tournament at Bank of the James Stadium.
The 15-game Dynamic Baseball Tournament begins Friday with six games on the day's schedule. The gates open at 7 a.m. and first pitch is at 8 a.m.
Five games are scheduled for Saturday and four are slated for Sunday.
“As the Minor League Baseball season remains in limbo, we are thrilled to help provide some baseball to Lynchburg sports fans. We encourage everyone to come out and get their baseball fix this weekend,” Hillcats president Chris Jones said in a written release. “Hopefully we will also have Hillcats games in the near future.”
The teams are made up of players ages 17 and under, 16 and under and 15 and under.
Concessions will be offered and new social distancing practices will be implemented, according to the Hillcats.
Tickets, which can be purchased at the stadium box office, cost $10 per day or $25 for the weekend.
FOOTBALL
McClain verbally commits to Liberty
Liberty picked up its third verbal commitment in the 2021 recruiting class Wednesday when cornerback Wendell McClain announced his intentions on social media.
The 6-foot, 185-pound McClain is a rising senior at Tift County High School in Tifton, Georgia.
He was a Region 1-AAAAAAA second-team selection as as junior in 2019. He posted 47 tackles, four tackles for a loss, two quarterback hurries and three interceptions.
McClain chose Liberty over offers from nine other programs, including fellow FBS programs South Alabama, Akron and Army. He also held offers from FCS programs The Citadel, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and Western Carolina, and he had Division II offers from Kentucky Wesleyan and Notre Dame College (Ohio).
McClain picked up his offer from Liberty on Feb. 25.
He joins offensive lineman Harrison Hayes and defensive tackle Brian Merritt as commitments in the recruiting class.
GOLF
Liberty's Yaun named state player of the year
Liberty sophomore Jonathan Yaun was named the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) all-state university division men's golfer of the year Wednesday, becoming the first player in program history to be named the top collegiate golfer in the commonwealth by the organization.
Yaun finished the abbreviated season ranked No. 50 in the final Golfstat national rankings to lead all golfers in the ASUN Conference and in the state. He posted a 48-0 head-to-head record against ASUN opponents in the 2019-20 campaign.
Redshirt junior Kieran Vincent joins Yaun on the first team, and junior Alexandre Fuchs was named to the second team.
James Madison's Jeff Forbes was named coach of the year and George Mason freshman Hayden Miller was tabbed rookie of the year.
