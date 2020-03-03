The Lynchburg Hillcats on Tuesday announced their new coaching staff for the upcoming 2020 campaign.
Dennis Malave headlines the new staff as the manager of the Cleveland Indians Class A-Advanced affiliate. Malave, 40, is entering his 16th year in the Indians organization, having been both a player and coach.
Malave, of Caracas, Venezuela, was an outfielder in the minor leagues for Cleveland from 1998 to 2004 and a bullpen catcher for the Indians from 2007 to 2008. He joined the Indians coaching ranks as a hitting coach for the Arizona League Indians from 2011 to 2017 and was the bench coach for Double-A Akron in 2018. He was the manager for the short-season Mahoning Valley last year.
Owen Dew will join the Hillcats' staff as pitching coach, Grant Fink will be hitting coach, and Juan De La Cruz will serve as bench coach. Fink was the Hillcats' bench coach in 2017, while the other two will be on staff in Lynchburg for the first time after spending time in the past as both players and coaches for the Indians organization.
Jake Legan (athletic trainer) and Eric Ortego (strength and conditioning coach) both are returning to Lynchburg for 2020.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Liberty 3, Elon 0
A trio of Liberty players had two hits each, and four pitchers combined on a Flames shutout of visiting Elon on Tuesday at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
Ben Highfill, Trey McDyre and Jaylen Guy recorded six of LU's eight hits, with McDyre and Guy each tallying a hit in the game-deciding second inning.
After Brandon Rohrer drew a leadoff walk, McDyre singled, and Garrett Wilkinson pushed the winning run across on a sacrifice fly. Guy's single to center field in the next at-bat gave Liberty a 2-0 lead.
Highfill recorded extra bases on each of his hits, knocking a solo homer to left field in the third to go with his double for LU (8-4).
Mason Hand (3-0) picked up the win after scattering five hits, walking two and fanning four in 5 2/3 innings. Landon Riley earned his fourth save after throwing a hitless ninth inning.
Elon (6-6) tallied seven hits but stranded nine runners.
COLLEGE MEN'S TENNIS
St. Mary's 7, Lynchburg 2
In St. Mary's City, Maryland, St. Mary's (1-1) jumped in front by winning all three doubles matches, and Lynchburg (2-1) couldn't climb out of the hole, falling on the road.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS
Lynchburg 9, St. Mary's 0
In St. Mary's City, Maryland, Lynchburg (3-1) got out to a fast start with three easy wins in doubles play before finishing off the sweep of St. Mary's (0-2) with six more wins in the day's singles matches.
