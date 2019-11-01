E.C. Glass grad and fifth-year Virginia Tech senior Peter Seufer breezed past the rest of the field Friday at the Atlantic Coast Conference cross country championships, capturing his second straight league title.
Seufer ran Tech's 8K Burford Meredith Cross Country Course in Blacksburg in 23:42.7 and finished 39 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
The Lynchburg native is the second runner in Tech men’s program history to win two individual cross country titles, joining Louis Castagnola, who won back-to-back Southern Conference titles in 1959 and 1960.
"I don't think it was as exciting as last year, but it's amazing," Seufer said, referring to his win last year in Boston by less than a second. "I was very surprised at that margin."
He will race next in the NCAA Southeast Regional meet in Charlottesville on Nov. 15.
MEN'S SOCCER
Randolph 3, Bridgewater 1
Noah Carney scored two goals, including an insurance tally in the 84th minute, to lift No. 8 seed Randolph over No. 9 seed Bridgewater in the first round of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament at WildCat Stadium.
The WildCats (10-7-1) advance to the quarterfinals and play at No. 1 Hampden-Sydney at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Carney’s first goal came in the 22nd minute to give RC a 2-0 lead. Gabe Krueger scored on a penalty kick in the 18th minute to give the WildCats the lead for good.
Thomas White scored for the Eagles (5-12-1) in the 67th minute to cut the deficit in half.
That was Bridgewater’s second and final shot of the half, as Randolph controlled possession for the final 23 minutes to advance in the tournament.
RC goalkeeper Erick Cortez-Martinez had two saves.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
NJIT 2, Liberty 1
In Nashville, Tennessee, NJIT’s Fiona Wright gathered a loose ball at the top of the box, and her shot slipped by Liberty goalkeeper Melody Jayroe in the 81st minute for the game-winner in the sixth-seeded Highlanders’ upset of No. 3 seed Liberty in the ASUN Confernece tournament quarterfinals held at Lipscomb.
The Highlanders (7-7-3) advance to Sunday’s semifinals and face No. 2 Lipscomb at 2 p.m.
The Flames (10-7-2) dominated possession and held a 22-6 edge in shots. They finally broke through in the 72nd minute on Avery Belk’s goal that was assisted by Kayleigh Kardos for a 1-0 lead.
However, NJIT’s offensive attack came to life in the final 7 1/2 minutes. The Highlanders took all four of their shots on goal in that frame and broke through to tie the match at 1-all on Lauren Chamberlain’s goal in the 79th minute.
Wright’s game winner came less than two minutes later on a throw-in that was kicked around by both teams before settling into Wright’s possession. She delivered a shot that just went under a diving Jayroe (two saves).
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 2, Providence 0
Thanks to goals from Charlotte Vaanhold and Daniella Rhodes, Liberty snapped a three-game skid by beating Providence at Liberty Field Hockey Field.
Vaanhold struck first for the 18th-ranked Flames (10-6, 5-2 Big East) 28 seconds before halftime, and Rhodes capped the scoring in the 49th minute off a feed from Maddie Hosler. It was her team-leading 13th goal of the season.
LU goalkeeper Allison Schaefer recorded four saves for her 16th career shutout.
LU had 18 total shots and allowed 12 by Providence (12-6, 4-3). The win over the 25th-ranked Friars was Liberty's first victory over a ranked opponent this season.
All three of the Flames' losses in their last three games came to opponents ranked in the top six, and the game against Providence was the fourth in a five-game stretch against ranked opponents.
Liberty finishes the regular season with a 1 p.m. home matchup Sunday against No. 4 Duke.
The Flames have secured the No. 3 seed for the upcoming Big East tournament, which features a four-team field. LU will take on second-seeded Old Dominion in the semifinals at Quinnipiac Field Hockey Stadium in Hamden, Connecticut, at 2 p.m. Nov. 8. UConn is the top seed for the tournament and takes on No. 4 Providence in the other semifinal Nov. 8.
VOLLEYBALL
Lynchburg 3, Virginia State 0
Sydney Frink had 17 kills, two aces and five digs to lead the Hornets’ efficient offensive attack in a 25-22, 25-22, 28-26 victory over the Division II Trojans at Turner Gymnasium.
Lynchburg (16-10) had a hitting percentage of .267 with 46 kills and eight aces.
Emma Drake had eight kills and two blocks, and Natalie Lavelle finished with six kills and two digs for UL.
Jailyn Ivey had 11 kills, two aces and 13 digs for Virginia State (13-10).
MEN'S GOLF
Liberty in fourth at Ka’anapali Classic
In Ka'anapali, Hawaii, Liberty made a big push over its final nine holes to move from the middle of the pack to fourth overall after the first round of the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate hosted by Hawaii at Royal Ka’anapali Course.
The Flames are at 12-under par as a team after the first of the three-day tournament. The top four individuals on each team count toward the overall score.
Kansas and Oklahoma are tied for first at 16 under, and UCLA is third at 15 under.
Connor Polender and Jonathan Yaun are both at 4 under and in a tie for 12th overall. Polender was 4 under over his final five holes with an eagle at the par-5 ninth, and Yaun shot 4 under over his final 10 holes.
Alexandre Fuchs is at 3 under after shooting 4 under on the front nine. Zach Barbin shot 1 under.
