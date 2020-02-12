The Central Virginia Sports Commision on Sunday will honor Dennis Carter for his contributions to Lynchburg-area sports over his decades-long career.
The organization will host "A Night Celebrating Dennis Carter" program at 6 p.m. at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, located at 300 Lucado Place. The program will recognize the longtime ABC 13 sports director, who retired at the end of 2019, with several guest speakers. More than 175 people and representatives from area high schools and colleges are expected to attend the event.
Cost for individuals is $40. Additional full-table options also are available. Proceeds will go to charity of Carter's choice and to the Morning Sports Report, a platform for professional sports networking and education. For more information or to register, go to www.centralvasports.com/event/a-night-celebrating-dennis-carter.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Team USA 18, Liberty 0
In Clearwater, Florida, Team USA blasted Liberty in an exhibition game Wednesday as part of the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational.
Liberty managed just one hit in the five-inning game, while Team USA racked up 18 hits against four LU pitchers. Seven of those 18 hits went for extra bases, including three home runs.
Ali Aguilar, a 2017 University of Washington grad, had four hits to lead Team USA. Amber Bishop recorded the Flames' lone hit.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
North Carolina Wesleyan 15, Sweet Briar 11
In Amherst, Sweet Briar held the lead for more than 24 minutes, but a 4-0 run by visiting North Carolina Wesleyan in the second half doomed the Vixens in their season opener at Amherst County High School.
Sweet Briar (0-1) was ahead for the majority of the first half, but the Bishops (1-0) answered toward the end of the period with four straight goals, tying it up at 6-all with less than five minutes to go until halftime.
NC Wesleyan added another goal to open the second half, then went back and forth with SBC before ripping off four straight scores over a 10-minute span that gave the Bishops the lead for good.
Winter Hardison had seven goals to lead Wesleyan, while Nelson grad Victoria Lawson led SBC with five goals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.