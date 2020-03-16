Averett right-hander Braxton Eades was named the USA South Conference baseball rookie pitcher of the week Monday.
Eades, an Altavista High School graduate, led the Cougars (1-17) to their first victory of the season in a 5-0 triumph over Guilford this past Thursday.
He scattered seven hits, walked one and struck out five in six scoreless innings to improve to 1-2 on the season.
The USA South announced Friday it was canceling all remaining regular-season contests and tournament competition because of concerns over the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
UL’s Pond claims honor from ODAC
Lynchburg right-hander Brandon Bond was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference pitcher of the week on Monday.
Pond, a sophomore, allowed one run on four hits, walked one and struck out five in seven innings to pick up a victory over Pfeiffer on March 10.
The Chesterfield native improved to 2-1 and lowered his ERA to 1.29 on the season.
The ODAC announced Friday it has indefinitely suspended all regular-season competition. Lynchburg has suspended its athletic activities and will reevaluate the status of the remaining schedules in April.
MEN’S TENNIS
UL’s Borga lauded by ODAC
Lynchburg senior Juan Borga was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the week Monday.
The Buenos Aires, Argentina, native posted a combined record of 6-2 at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles as the Hornets went 2-2 during the Spring Tennis Fest in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Borga recorded singles victories in matches against LeTourneau, Gordon and Lake Forest. He and doubles teammate Vincent Oliver had victories against LeTourneau, Thomas More and Gordon.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
SBC’s De Souza lands award from ODAC
Sweet Briar freshman Ruth De Souza was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the week Monday.
The Marilia, Brazil, native posted a combined record of 6-2 at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles as the Vixens went 3-1 during the Spring Tennis Fest in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
De Souza picked up singles victories in matches against Webster, Gordon and College of Wooster. She and Emily Wandling teamed up for doubles triumphs against the same teams.
