From staff reports
In Terre Haute, Indiana, E.C. Glass grad and Virginia Tech runner Peter Seufer made program history Saturday, when he picked up all-America honors for the second straight year by finishing fourth in the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships.
The redshirt senior finished the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course 10K in 30:40.1, one-tenth of a second off third-place finisher Conner Mantz from BYU. Race winner Edwin Kurgat, of Iowa State, finished about 7 1/2 seconds ahead of Seufer.
On Saturday, Seufer — who recently was named the NCAA Southeast Region Athlete of the Year after winning both the regional meet and the Atlantic Coast Conference meet — recorded the best finish by any Tech runner at the NCAA championships. The Hokies’ previous best finish came from Steve Taylor, who was ninth in the 1987 championships.
A season ago, Seufer was 16th at the meet. Seufer’s performance Saturday, which gave him the all-American status, made him the second Tech runner ever to record back-to-back such honors and first since 2012.
Lynchburg runners in D-III nationals
In Louisville, Kentucky, Max Sparks and Stephanie Burnett represented the University of Lynchburg at the NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships on a chilly Saturday morning, finishing 138th and 173rd, respectively.
On a muddy, rain-soaked course at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park, Sparks, a sophomore, ran a 25:43.5 in the men’s 8K. Burnett, a junior, finished the women’s 6K race in 23:22.9.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Chris. Newport 79, Lynchburg 77
In Newport News, Lynchburg had 17 offensive rebounds and 12 second-chance points, but host Christopher Newport pulled down 18 boards on the offensive glass, and the one extra rebound — along with the two points that came with it — was the difference in the Hornets’ loss.
Lynchburg’s Tharon Suggs tied the game at 77-all on a jumper with 19 seconds left, but the Hornets couldn’t corral a rebound in the waning seconds, when the ninth-ranked Captains (5-2) recorded the go-ahead bucket in the CNU Classic game at the Freeman Center.
CNU’s Jason Aigner unleashed a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left, but the shot was off the mark. Aigner gathered his own miss and put up a layup that fell off the rim, but Adrian Beasley was there to tip it back in for the game-winner.
Lynchburg (4-2) got the ball back with five seconds to go, but Suggs turned the ball over three seconds later to seal the win for CNU.
UL led by as many as nine points in the first half, but CNU came back to make it a tight game in the second. Cutch Ellis made a 3-pointer to give the Captains a 57-56 lead with 10:45 left, and CNU, despite letting Lynchburg tie it twice down the stretch, didn’t ever fall behind the rest of the way.
Christopher Newport won the rebounding battle 50-44. Beasley led CNU with 10 rebounds, hitting double digits on his game-winning putback. He also led CNU in scoring with 17 points. Three other Captains finished with double-digit scoring figures.
For Lynchburg, Suggs notched his third game with 20-plus points in the last four contests, finishing with a game-high 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting. Reggie Davis chipped in 20 points, 15 of which came from behind the arc, and T.C. Thacker (Amherst) recorded 17.
The Hornets went 28 of 71 from the field (39.4%). The Captains finished 26 of 67 (38.8%).
Mary Washington 87, Randolph 72
In Newport News, Randolph knocked down 15 3-pointers and went on a 8-0 run spanning the two halves to take the lead, but the advantage was short-lived. The WildCats couldn’t keep up with hot-shooting Mary Washington, falling for the second straight day.
Randolph (2-3), which trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half, pulled to withing 42-38 on Brian Smith’s 3-pointer just before halftime. Zach Hinton hit another 3 59 seconds into the second half to give the WildCats a 43-42 lead, but then Mary Washington’s offense came alive.
The Eagles (6-1) went on a 9-0 run to take back the lead for good.
RC pulled to within four at 65-61 on Justin Dula’s layup with 8:24 left, but that’s as close as it got the rest of the way.
Hinton, who went 5 of 8 from beyond the arc, led Randolph with 19 points. Smith had 17 points, and Dula chipped in a team-high 10 rebounds. The WildCats went 24 of 63 (38.1%) from the field and 15 of 32 (46.9%) from 3, but left 12 points at the free-throw line, where they hit just nine of 21 attempts.
Da’Shawn Cook finished with a team-high 29 points on 11-of-22 shooting for UMW. Greg Rowson had 20 points.
