Methodist sophomore and Appomattox native Jillian Drinkard was selected to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association Division III All-America second team Wednesday.
Drinkard was ranked eighth in the individual Division III rankings with an adjusted scoring average of 77.08 compiled by Golfstat.com.
She posted four top-10 finishes in five events in the shortened 2019-20 season.
Drinkard, who was named to the WGCA Southeast all-region team Monday, recorded a season-best finish of second in the Tartan Invitational hosted by Carnegie Mellon in October.
The Monarchs finished the shortened season ranked third in the nation, highlighted by a one-stroke setback to top-ranked Carnegie Mellon at The Savannah Invitational on March 9 and 10.
The USA South Conference, which is Methodist's athletic home, canceled the remainder of the spring sports section March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think it’s only going to make it better for us in the end,” Drinkard said in a March phone interview. “I know it’s obviously hard to see that now, but things like this really bring people together, hardships that you have to go through. I really feel like going into the fall season next year, I think it will put a lot of things into perspective for us to play every tournament like it could be our last, because you never know what tomorrow’s going to bring.
“I think that will change the mentality a little bit, hopefully make us work a little harder in the offseason since now we’ll have a lot of time to work on our games. It’s really hard and something that we never would have imagined could happen, but it’s what a lot of people are going through right now.”
Drinkard enjoyed a stellar freshman campaign in which she was named the WGCA Division III freshman of the year and a first-team All-American. She was also the Mason Sykes Cup recipient, awarded to Methodist’s top student-athlete.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Pair of area grads earn all-state honors
Heritage grad Julian Douglas and Amherst grad Bailey Casto both picked up all-state honors this week for their performances with the University of Lynchburg's indoor team, earning spots on the inaugural Virginia Sports Information Directors college division first and second teams.
Casto picked up a pair of accolades, earning a first-team nod for her contribution to the Hornets' 4x400 relay and a second-team honor as a jumper. Casto, one of 11 UL women honored by VaSID this week, was second in the pole vault at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships.
Douglas, one of seven UL men to earn a VaSID award, was named to the second team in the jumps division. He had the second-best long jump in the ODAC this season at 23-1¼, which ranked 30th in all Division III at the season's end. The mark was good for third at ODAC championships, where he also finished sixth in the 200-meter dash and eighth in the 60-meter dash.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Liberty sets 2020 home kickoff times
Liberty announced the kickoff times for its 2020 six-game home football schedule Wednesday.
The Sept. 12 home opener against North Carolina A&T kicks off at 4 p.m. and coincides with the university’s 2020 commencement ceremony scheduled for earlier that day.
The Flames’ next three games at Williams Stadium are scheduled to start at the traditional 6 p.m. kickoff window against Florida International (Sept. 21), Louisiana-Monroe (Oct. 10) and Southern Mississippi (Oct. 24).
The final two home games are slated for 2 p.m. start times. Western Carolina, the second FCS team on the schedule, visits Nov. 14, and the regular-season finale is against UMass on Nov. 28.
Liberty’s six road games do not have start times yet. The Flames play at Virginia Tech (Sept. 5), Western Kentucky (Sept. 19), Bowling Green (Oct. 3), Syracuse (Oct. 17), UConn (Oct. 31) and N.C. State (Nov. 21).
LOCAL GOLF
VSGA reschedules postponed championships
The Virginia State Golf Association announced Wednesday it has postponed all VSGA championships, one-day events, Junior Golf Circuit events and in-person education events through at least May 31, but it also has rescheduled some postponed championships and events for later in the year.
Poplar Grove Golf Course in Amherst is scheduled to host the 55th VSGA Four-Ball Championship on Oct. 17 and 18. The championship originally was scheduled for May 16 and 17.
Qualifying will no longer be held for this event. The field will consist of 60 sides, and priority acceptance will be given to all who already would have been exempt from qualifying for VSGA championships.
The remainder of the field will be selected by using the combined Handicap Index of sides as of Oct. 5.
