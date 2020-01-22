From staff reports
With just under eight minutes left in Wednesday night’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s basketball tilt, Chance Greene knocked down his third 3-pointer to space out Lynchburg’s lead over Ferrum.
Two minutes and 10 seconds later, he headed to the Lynchburg bench at Turner Gymnasium with his job done and the game — which Lynchburg won 78-52 — well in hand. There, he was embraced by coach Hilliary Scott, a gesture of congratulations for Greene’s latest accomplishment: hitting the 1,000-point plateau.
Greene became the 26th player in program history to hit the mark with the basket, which, appropriately, came from beyond the arc. The senior has made his living there, where he’s scored more than half (537) of his career points and where he owns a career shooting percentage of 39.9%.
Greene was one of three players in double figures for UL (12-5, 7-1 ODAC) with 13 total points. T.C. Thacker (Amherst) chipped in 14 points, all in the second half, and Tharon Suggs led the Hornets with 22 points to go with 10 rebounds. Cody Lang (Amherst) led Lynchburg on the boards with 11 rebounds.
Ferrum’s leading scorer Rashad Reed did the most damage for the Panthers once again with a team-high 13 points. Nick Helton added 12 points.
The Panthers led just over seven minutes into the game, 15-10, but then went cold for the remainder of the first half. Ferrum, after hitting 5 of 9 shots to begin the game, went 2 of 19 for the final 12-plus minutes of the first half as Lynchburg went on a 24-4 run that changed the trajectory of the game for good.
The Hornets turned all that momentum into a 15-point halftime lead, and a final margin of 26 points, to pick up their fifth straight win while exacting revenge. The Panthers are responsible for Lynchburg’s only ODAC loss, previously beating the Hornets 78-73 in Ferrum on Dec. 4.
Lynchburg committed just seven turnovers while converting 14 Ferrum miscues into 16 points. UL also held a 51-37 advantage on the boards and shot better from the field (39.5% for the game compared to Ferrum (32.8%).
Hampden-Sydney 61, Randolph 53
In Hampden-Sydney, after a tight game for more than 25 minutes, Hampden-Sydney pulled ahead for good with just over 13 minutes left at Kirby Field House.
Jake Hahn, as part of a 7-0 spurt, knocked down a jumper that evened the game at 36-all just over five minutes into the second half, then hit a free throw to give the Tigers (10-7, 5-3 ODAC) the advantage. Randolph (6-11, 2-6) then went nearly four minutes without a basket to seal its fate.
Hahn led all scorers with 23 points and was one of three H-SC players in double figures. He, Ryan Clements and Jack Wyatt all had double-doubles. Hahn had 13 rebounds, Clements tallied 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Wyatt had 16 points to go with 11 rebounds.
Senior Brian Smith led RC with 15 points, including nine from beyond the arc, and became the program’s leader in career 3-pointers made (165).
Neither team shot particularly well, with Randolph hitting 21 of 58 (36.2%) from the field and H-SC shooting 21 of 61 (34.4%). The Tigers, however, went 15 of 20 from the free-throw line while the WildCats went 5 of 13.
WOMEN
Lynchburg 73, Ferrum 47
In Ferrum, Lynchburg led by one basket at the half, but a big third quarter turned out to be the difference as the Hornets pulled away to defeat the host Ferrum Panthers at Swartz Gym.
Lynchburg (8-9, 5-5 ODAC) held a slim, 32-30 advantage at the break, then outscored Ferrum 21-10 in the third quarter and 20-7 in the fourth. The Hornets never trailed in the second half and held Ferrum to four made field goals and 16.7% shooting.
Abby Oguich led four players in double figures for Lynchburg, scoring a 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the floor and 4-of-6 shooting at the free-throw line. Maggie Quarles also chipped in 17 points for the Hornets, who snapped a three-game skid with the win.
Jacy Marvin led Ferrum (4-13, 4-6) with 21 points.
UL shot 51% (26 of 51) from the field while holding Ferrum to 32% shooting.
The Hornets also turned 16 Ferrum turnovers into 19 points.
