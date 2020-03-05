Lance Bingham, who served as an assistant under Brant Tolsma for 18 seasons at Liberty, is returning to take over the Flames' track & field and cross country programs beginning with the 2020-21 season.
Tolsma recently announced he is retiring following the conclusion of this outdoor track & field season. He has guided the Flames for 34 years.
Bingham currently is leading the Abilene Christian program and will conclude his fourth season there later this spring.
He was the Flames' associate head coach from 2004 through 2016, and his main coaching responsibilities included the hurdles, pole vault and multi-events.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Liberty 14, Robert Morris 13
Grace Fletcher scored two goals, including the game-winner with 4.2 seconds remaining, to lift the Flames (3-3) to a thrilling victory over the Colonials (4-2) at Liberty Lacrosse Field.
Liberty, which trailed 3-0 after 3 1/2 minutes of play, scored 11 of the next 13 goals to take an 11-5 halftime lead.
RMU trailed 13-9 with 15 minutes remaining and scored four straight times to tie the score at 13 on Kelsey Nelson's goal with 47 seconds remaining.
St. John Fisher 20, Lynchburg 3
Twelfth-ranked St. John Fisher went on a 9-0 scoring binge in the first half before Lynchburg could get on the board and made quick work of the Hornets at Shellenberger Field.
The Rochester, New York-based Cardinals (1-0) were led by Mallory Eymer's five goals. The Hornets (1-2) received unassisted goals from Danielle Hook, Carly Sandler and Maysn Whitten.
Southern Virginia 21, Sweet Briar 3
Vixens senior K. Mullins scored twice, but Southern Virginia had Sweet Briar's number from the outset and cruised to victory. The Knights (4-0) scored a whopping 17 goals in the first half.
Kaylah Bailey scored the other goal for Sweet Briar (1-5) off an assist from Victoria Lawson (Nelson County High).
SOFTBALL
Mary Baldwin 6-6, Randolph 4-8
In Staunton, Randolph split a doubleheader with the host Fighting Squirrels (1-3). Amherst grad Braelyn Cooper took the loss in the opener, allowing six runs (four earned) on nine hits in a six-inning effort. She struck out four and walked two. The Wildcats pounded out 11 hits in that one, including a two-run home run by freshman Jhenai Sewer (2 for 4, 2 RBIs).
Randolph (4-6) chased Mary Baldwin starter Stormy Harrison after just 1 1/3 innings in the second game. The Wildcats tagged the freshman for six runs (all earned) on six hits in the second inning. Right fielder Alyssa Swords went 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs. Danielle Shannon earned the win for RC, improving to 2-0.
