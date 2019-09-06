A pair of new faces is set to shake up the coaching ranks in the spring at Amherst County High School.
The school on Friday announced it has has hired Grant Collier as head coach of the varsity boys soccer program, while Pelle Ringi will take over the reigns of the girls team.
Collier, who currently is employed as a math teacher at the school, will move up the ranks to varsity after leading the JV program for the past two years. Collier played in college at nearby Randolph and spent three years as an assistant coach at his alma mater.
Ringi is the owner and coach at Pellegrino Fitness in Lynchburg, according to a release from ACHS athletic director Robert Curd. Ringi, a graduate of Liberty University who has been a personal trainer for more than 18 years, was an assistant coach with Randolph College’s women’s program for 15 years.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 3, Richmond 0
Alivia Klopp gave the 20th-ranked Liberty field hockey team the lead for good in the second minute, Jill Bolton and Bethany Dykema each scored in a two-minute span late in the second half, and Allison Schaefer recorded six saves as the Flames (2-0) defeated the Spiders (1-2) on Friday afternoon at Liberty Field Hockey Field.
Lancaster Bible 2, Sweet Briar 0
In Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Brooke Sareyka and Nina Statuti scored less than 5 minutes apart in the third quarter to lift the Chargers (1-2) to a victory at DH Funk Field. Rosemary Austin had four saves for the Vixens (0-3).
MEN’S SOCCER
Pittsburgh 3, Liberty 0
In Pittsburgh, Edward Kizza and Velijko Petkovic each scored first-half goals, Josh Hesson added a late goal in the 81st minute, and the Panthers (1-2) defeated the Flames (1-2) at Ambrose Urbanic Field at Petersen Sports Complex.
From staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.