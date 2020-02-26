Amherst grad T.C. Thacker picked up his first career all-Old Dominion Athletic Conference honor thanks to a breakout junior campaign for the University of Lynchburg, the league announced Wednesday.
Thacker, a 6-foot-6 forward, earned a first-team nod following a standout regular season. After battling injuries his first two years of college, Thacker is second in the league in rebounds per game (9.6) and third in free-throw percentage (85.4). He also recorded 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season, good for seventh in the ODAC, and shot almost 50%, good for 13th.
Thacker played 27.3 minutes per game and was the Hornets' second-leading scorer behind junior Tharon Suggs, who picked up a third-team all-ODAC nod after transferring to UL from Emory & Henry.
With the two awards, Lynchburg has now placed at least one player on an all-ODAC team for 13 consecutive seasons.
On the women's side, Lynchburg's Abby Oguich was a third-team selection and the conference's rookie of the year. She returned for her sophomore year this season after missing all of her freshman campaign with an injury.
Oguich's rookie of the year award was the first for a UL women's basketball player in 26 years.
Erin Green was also a third-team all-ODAC selection for Lynchburg, which has had multiple all-ODAC selections for the past eight seasons.
BASEBALL
Knight named Southern Conference player of week
Former Amherst County standout Will Knight, currently an outfielder with VMI, has been named the Southern Conference baseball player of the week.
The redshirt sophomore hit a blistering .600 in four games last week against UVa and Lafayette College. He had three-hit performances in two of those games, hit safely in all four contests and had four doubles and three RBIs with an .867 slugging percentage during the span.
Knight currently is splitting time between right field and center field and is hitting .536 this season.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Liberty 17, Winthrop 9
Liberty held a four-goal advantage at halftime, then doubled up Winthrop in the second half to run away with a victory at Liberty Lacrosse Field.
The Flames (2-2), who outshot Winthrop 38-13, got a game-high six goals from Anna Keebler. Olivia Deaver led Winthrop (0-4) with three scores.
