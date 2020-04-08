University of Lynchburg junior and Amherst County High grad T.C. Thacker earned a spot on the Virginia Sports Information Directors' college division all-state second team, the organization announced this week.
Thacker, a forward, was one of 10 players to make the first and second teams, decided on by athletic communications professionals at Virginia institutions.
The Madison Heights native helped the Hornets reach the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament semifinals for the first time in five seasons this year as Lynchburg finished with a 15-12 record.
Thacker led the Hornets in scoring, rebounding, field-goal percentage and blocked shots. His 9.6 rebounds per game ranked second in the ODAC; he finished in the top 10 in the league in the three other categories and notched 10 double-doubles.
The all-state award this week marks the fifth straight season Lynchburg has been represented on the postseason honor roll and ninth time in the 17-year history of the VaSID's college-division awards.
Thacker was also a first-team all-ODAC selection and a College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District selection, and notched a couple of other in-season awards, as well.
A handful of other players from the ODAC earned spots on the all-state teams, and members of the Randolph-Macon team swept the player of the year (Buzz Anthony), rookie of the year (Miles Mallory) and coach of the year (Josh Merkel) honors.
WOMEN'S SWIMMING
LU's Keiner named All-American
Liberty junior Payton Keiner was named to the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Division I All-America team Wednesday.
The CSCAA awarded All-America honors to all athletes selected to compete in the NCAA Division I swimming & diving championships, which were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Keiner is the third All-American in program history, joining Byre Ravettine and Jess Reinhardt.
The Cincinnati, Ohio, native was scheduled to compete in the 100 and 200 backstroke. She won both events at the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association championships.
