In Salem, Randolph men's basketball's season ended and postseason hopes died at the hands of Roanoke, which led nearly the entire way and did enough down the stretch to hold on Saturday at the Cregger Center.
After falling behind 8-0 to open the game, Randolph responded with a 10-0 run to take the lead. The WildCats, though, led for just 21 seconds before Roanoke (16-9, 10-6 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) responded with a 3-pointer to go up for good.
Randolph (7-18) cut the lead to one, at 47-46, on Brian Smith's jumper with 12:02 left, but that's as close as it got.
Roanoke stretched the lead to double digits over the next eight minutes, and Randolph stayed in the game with a few 3-pointers, including a triple from Smith (16 points) that cut the Roanoke lead to two possessions with 1:18 left. Free throws sealed the deal for Roanoke after that.
Hall finished with 16 points off the bench for Randolph, and Caleb Jordan led all scorers with 25 points for Roanoke.
The WildCats, who lost seven straight to end the season, is one of three teams that will not make the 12-team ODAC Tournament field. All thee of those teams (Shenandoah and Eastern Mennonite were the other two) finished with 3-13 records in the ODAC, while 10th-seeded Emory & Henry got in with a 4-12 record.
Lynchburg, which wrapped up its regular season Wednesday, earned the No. 6 seed Saturday by virtue of how the rest of the league fared. The Hornets have a first-round bye and will play third-seeded Washington and Lee in the quarterfinals at 8 p.m. Friday in Salem.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Liberty 73, Stetson 53
Emily Lytle scored 20 points to lead three players in double figures, and Liberty used a dominating second half to defeat Stetson at the Vines Center.
Lytle, a redshirt junior guard, shot 7 of 12 from the field and 4 of 7 from 3-point range.
She scored eight points in the third quarter as the Flames (15-11, 8-5 ASUN Conference) shot 60% from the floor and extended a two-point halftime lead into a 55-40 advantage.
“I was definitely feeling this game,” Lytle said.
Keyen Green finished with 19 points and seven rebounds, and Ashtyn Baker added 18 points, six assists and five rebounds.
Day’Neshia Banks scored 25 points on 11-of-18 shooting for the Hatters (11-15, 5-8).
Randolph-Macon 79, Lynchburg 71
In a tight game to close out the regular season, a 9-0 run proved to be the difference for Randolph-Macon as it beat the host Lynchburg Hornets at Turner Gymnasium.
The visiting Yellow Jackets (13-5, 15-9 ODAC) went up 23-16 with the run, capped by a free throw from Kelly Williams, who had a game-high 24 points and 16 rebounds and was one of four R-MC players to finish in double figures in scoring.
The deficit wasn't ever insurmountable for Lynchburg (12-13, 9-9), which cut it to 57-56 on Lizzie Davis' layup with 8:31 left, but it couldn't ever climb all the way out of the hole.
Davis tallied a team-leading 18 points as one of four players in double figures for UL, which earned the No. 8 seed for the upcoming ODAC Tournament. The Hornets will host ninth-seeded Hollins in a first-round game at 7 p.m. Monday.
Guilford 65, Randolph 34
In Greensboro, North Carolina, Guilford led the entire way to hand Randolph a loss at Ragan-Brown Field House in the WildCats' season finale.
Randolph trailed 10-7 after the first quarter, but Guilford's lead ballooned to double digits in the second quarter en route to the lopsided result. The Quakers (14-9, 10-8 ODAC) outscored the WildCats (7-18, 2-16) 25-4 in the fourth quarter.
Yanessa Cabrera had 14 points for Randolph, which shot just 23.1%. Three players finished in double figures for Guilford, which shot 54.5%. Miracle Walters led the Quakers with 16 points.
