Lynchburg men's basketball finished the regular season on a sour note, falling 81-44 to Roanoke on Wednesday at Turner Gymnasium.
The Hornets (14-11, 9-7 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) never led, while Roanoke's lead ballooned to as many as 42 points.
Roanoke (15-9, 9-6 ODAC) shot 50.8% from the field and held a huge advantage in the paint, outscoring UL 38-16 there. The Maroons also knocked down 10 of 18 3-point attempts (55.6%), while Lynchburg hit only 4 of 20 from beyond the arc. The Hornets were 15 of 50 from the field.
Caleb Jordan led all scorers with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting for Roanoke, which had four players finish in double figures in scoring.
No player reached the double-figure scoring mark for Lynchburg, which was playing without its second-leading scorer T.C. Thacker, a forward. Tharon Suggs led the team with nine points. Cody Lang chipped in 10 rebounds.
Ferrum 77, Randolph 53
A bad shooting night doomed Randolph, which fell to Ferrum at Giles Gymnasium and dropped its sixth straight.
Despite shooting just 26.7% in the first half, the WildCats (7-17, 3-12 ODAC) trailed by just three points at halftime thanks to an 11-of-15 showing at the free-throw line. The Panthers didn't attempt a single free throw in the half.
Ferrum (14-10, 9-6), however, went on an 8-0 spurt to open the second half and didn't trail the rest of the way.
Five players finished in double figures in scoring for Ferrum, with Rashad Reed leading the way with 17 points. Carrington Young recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Staunton River grad Kalip Jones had 10 points.
The Panthers shot 44.1% for the game and 33.3% from 3, hitting 11 of 33 there. Randolph finished the game shooting 26.6% and was miserable from 3-point range, hitting just 3 of 26 attempts (11.5%).
Brian Smith finished with a team-high 13 points for Randolph. Justin Dula added 11 points and 14 rebounds.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Lynchburg 65, Ferrum 45
Lynchburg was locked in a battle with Ferrum for more than 22 minutes, but Erin Green's layup with 7:19 left in the third quarter put the Hornets ahead for good en route to a big win at Turner Gymnasium.
Ferrum's Cameron Hawkins knocked down a jumper just over two minutes into the second half to knot things up at 28-all, but Lynchburg outscored the Panthers 37-17 the rest of the way.
The major difference for the Hornets (12-12, 9-8 ODAC) came on the boards and at the line. They pulled down 51 rebounds (21 offensive) to Ferrum's 19 and went 16 of 24 from the charity stripe, while Ferrum was 5 of 8. UL also recorded 18 second-chance points.
Green led all scorers with 18 points and finished off the double-double with 14 rebounds. Maggie Quarles added 13 points for UL, and Lizzie Davis had 12. Abby Oguich tallied 13 rebounds.
Kayla Cabiness led Ferrum (4-20, 4-13) with 15 points.
Washington and Lee 76, Randolph 50
Randolph's tournament dreams died Wednesday at Giles Gymnasium at the hands of visiting Washington and Lee, who led for nearly the entire game on its way to a rout.
The WildCats (7-17, 2-15 ODAC) led 16-15 six minutes into the game, but the Generals (18-7, 15-3) went on a 14-4 run to end the first quarter and never looked back.
Taylor Casey led all scorers with 22 points. She knocked down six 3s and didn't take a single shot inside the arc. Erin Hughes chipped in 15 points, and Jordan Diehl added 10 rebounds.
Yanessa Cabera led Randolph with 12 points, and Amber Garrett had 10 points for the WildCats, who shot just 29.5%.
The Generals shot 48.3%, held a 36-16 advantage in points in the paint and outrebounded the WildCats 46-27.
Randolph will miss out on the ODAC Tournament for the second straight year. The tourney field this year is 10 teams; the WildCats last earned a postseason berth when 12 teams made it in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.