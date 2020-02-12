Bridgewater and Randolph entered Wednesday's Old Dominion Athletic Conference matchup Wednesday night at Giles Gymnasium with identical records and both in need of a win to bolster their postseason chances.
But after a tight contest for the majority of the night, and after tying the game with 1:22 left, Randolph failed to secure a key defensive rebound and committed two turnovers in the waning stages as it fell, 85-80.
Justin Dula knotted the score at 80-all on his putback with less than a minute and a half to go, but things unraveled from there.
Bridgewater's Chandler Murray missed a 3 on the ensuing possession but got his own miss and made a layup to give the Eagles (8-15, 4-10 ODAC) an 82-80 lead with 57 seconds left. Bridgewater held Randolph (7-16, 3-11) scoreless the rest of the way, coming up with two steals and knocking down a jumper and free throw to seal the win.
Murray led all scorers with 23 points, and four Randolph players finished in double figures in scoring, led by Amherst grad CJ Loving with 18 points.
Randolph, which has lost five straight, and Bridgewater are part of a five-team contingent at the bottom of the league standings fighting for the final two spots in the 10-team ODAC tournament field. Randolph currently is on the outside looking in as it sits in 12th out of 13 teams with two games left to play. Only Emory & Henry has a worse league record at 2-12.
Bridgewater is currently alone in ninth, and Shenandoah and Eastern Mennonite are tied for 10th.
Guilford 75, Lynchburg 60
After two misses from beyond the arc, Chance Greene finally knocked one down to give the Lynchburg men's basketball team the lead just over a minute into the game. But the Hornets faltered after that as Guilford asserted its dominance in an important Old Dominion Athletic Conference matchup with the regular season winding down.
With 18:11 left in the first half, Liam Ward's dunk gave Guilford a 4-3 advantage, and the visiting Quakers, who led by as 24 points, never trailed again at Turner Gymnasium.
Lynchburg shot 37% in the first half and couldn't right the ship in the second, when they hit just 36.4% from the floor. The Hornets (13-10, 8-6 ODAC) were 7 of 26 (26.9%) from 3-point range.
Guilford, led by Jorden Davis' 29 points, shot 41.7% from the field and 44% from 3.
Ward finished with a double-double for the Quakers (16-7, 8-6 ODAC) with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Jaylen Gore added 11 points.
Reggie Davis and Noah Bullock scored 12 points apiece for Lynchburg. Davis and T.C. Thacker had six rebounds each.
Lynchburg's seeding hopes for the ODAC tournament took a little bit of a hit with a loss. With two more games left, the Hornets, currently in a tie for fifth in the league standings, still could finish as high as third but also could fall as far as eighth.
