Randolph senior tennis player Ashley Schmitz on Wednesday earned regional recognition for her character during the 2019-20 season, picking up an award from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
Schmitz is the recipient of the ITA Atlantic South Region’s Arthur Ashe Leadership and Sportsmanship Award. The honor is handed out to athletes in each region across all three NCAA divisions, the NAIA and JUCO and takes into account the character of student-athletes as well as their scholastic, extracurricular and tennis achievements.
Schmitz posted 58 singles wins in her career (which was shortened by the coronavirus pandemic this year). She also racked up 47 victories in doubles play.
Schmitz is a three-time all-ODAC selection in singles play and earned that recognition once as a doubles player, and she was recognized twice as a Virginia Sports Information Directors’ all-state singles honoree. Off the court, Schmitz excelled academically, picking up three all-ODAC academic team selections.
