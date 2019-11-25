Lynchburg’s gameplan against Eastern Mennonite featured a heavy dose of Maggie Quarles, Abby Oguich and Erin Green on the offensive end.
The Royals were unable to contain the trio at Turner Gymnasium.
Quarles, Oguich and Green combined for a whopping 64 points and led the Hornets to an 82-61 victory over EMU on Tuesday night.
Quarles (24 points), Oguich (22) and Green (18) combined to shoot 26 of 46 from the field and 7 of 11 from 3-point range. They also added a combined 19 rebounds and five blocked shots and only committed three turnovers.
Green’s layup off an assist from Oguich with 5:39 remaining in the first quarter gave the Hornets (4-2, 2-0 ODAC) a 10-8 advantage, and they led for the remainder of the game.
Emily McCombs and Constance Komara scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, for EMU (1-5, 0-1). EMU freshman Tiffany Carey (Jefferson Forest) finished with nine points and five rebounds off the bench.
