BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Brookville 52, Liberty 47
LIBERTY (1-2, 0-1 Seminole)
Dudley 2, Ingram 9, French 7, Orange 3, Rowsey 6, Jacob Estrada 16, Kirkland 4. Totals 17 4-5 47.
BROOKVILLE (2-1, 1-1 Seminole)
Cook 8, Calloway 6, Landen Mays 13, Ramsey 2, Tayshaun Butler 13, Adkins 5, Bustos 5. Totals 16 14-19 52.
Liberty;14;20;7;6;—;47
Brookville;9;17;16;10—;52
3-Point Goals: Liberty 9 (Ingram, French, Orange, Rowsey 2, Estrada 4). Brookville 6 (Cook, Calloway, Butler, Mays 3).
Heritage 69, Amherst 56
AMHERST (3-1, 1-1 Seminole)
Elijah Butler 21, Rose 9, Brett Waugh 11, Hamlett 9, Wright 3, Jones 1. Totals 23 5-10 56.
HERITAGE (1-2, 1-0 Seminole)
Jacobi Lamert 23, Deshad Gillis 14, Trashawn Graves 11, Tweedy 8, Payton 7, Ferguson 5, Yuille 1. Totals 21 17-29 69.
Amherst;14;15;10;17;—;56
Heritage;18;10;17;24—;69
3-Point Goals: Amherst 5 (Butler 3, Rose, Waugh). Heritage 8 (Graves 3, Gillis, Payton 3, Lambert).
Highlights: Amherst — Butler 11 rebounds, Hamlett 7 rebounds. Heritage — Lambert 8 rebounds, 3 steals; Gillis 5 steals; Tweedy 5 assists; Graves 5 assists.
Jefferson Forest 59, Liberty Christian 50
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (1-2, 1-1 Seminole)
Connor Hartless 11, Rynning Bohrnstedt 10, Jalen Leftwich 14, Seth Hildebrand 10, Clay 2, Smith 3. Totals 19 8-20 50.
JEFFERSON FOREST (2-1, 1-1 Seminole)
Hogsed 9, Everhart 8, Caleb Eckart 15, Stanley 3, Johnson 6, Gage 6, Peters 6, Isenhour 6. Totals 19 16-32 59.
LCA;11;4;8;27;—;50
JF;16;10;15;18—;59
3-Point Goals: LCA 4 (Bohrnstedt 2, Hartless, Smith). JF 5 (Gage 2, Johnson 2, Stanley).
E.C. Glass 68, Rustburg 49
E.C. GLASS (2-1)
Reashawn Spaulding 14, DreSean Kendrick 11, Savion Austin 10, Combs 2, Quinones 2, Conner 8, Hunt 2, Davis 2, Jack Brestel 17. Totals 28 5-12 68.
RUSTBURG (1-3)
Gray 2, Walker 7, Goard 5, Reid 7, Davis 2, Shante Buchanan 14, Johnson 1, Sweeney 4, Caldwell 7. Totals 18 10-18 49.
Glass;12;20;21;15;—;68
Rustburg;7;16;9;17;—;49
3-Point Goals: E.C. Glass 7 (Spaulding 2, Austin 2, Conner 2, Brestle). Rustburg (Walker, Goard, Reid).
Non-district
Altavista 62, Prince Edward 36
PRINCE EDWARD (1-1)
Isiah Dailey 10, Pride 9, Watkins 2, Reed 6, Simon 1, Jones 2, Peterson 2, Hicks 4. Totals 14 7-10 36.
ALTAVISTA (1-2)
Jones 8, Coles 2, Graves 9, Bailey Stinnette 16, Dawkins 8, Poindexter 2, Stuart Hunt 15, Ford 2. Totals 22 12-30 62.
Prince Edward;7;15;8;6;—;36
Altavista;12;15;17;18—;62
3-Point Goals: Prince Edward 1 (Pride). Altavista 6 (Hunt 2, Stinnette 2, Graves, Dawkins).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 63, Rustburg 37
E.C. GLASS (3-0)
Henry 8, Jeriyah Osborne 18, Amari Osei 10, Bell 5, Mya Hamlett 11, Goode 6, Williamson 2, Kowalski 2. Totals 21 12-19 63.
RUSTBURG (0-3)
Metz 2, Nance 4, Delaney Scharnus 11, Lacks 6, Hudson 4, Dawson 9, Funderburk 1. Totals 7 14-28 37.
E.C. Glass;14;15;10;24;—;63
Rustburg;3;17;7;10—;37
3-Point Goals: Glass 4 (Henry, Osborne, Osei 2). Rustburg 3 (Scharnus, Lacks 2).
Highlights: ECG — Hamlett 12 rebounds, 6 steals, 5 assists; Osborne 6 steals; Henry 5 steals, 4 assists; Goode 7 rebounds.
Liberty Christian 51, Jefferson Forest 33
JEFFERSON FOREST (0-3)
Gould 2, Brynn Hill 2, Mason 2, Forton 7, Bella Hill 17, Poindexter 1, Martin 2. Totals 14 3-6 33.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (1-1)
Hartless 1, Jones 5, Kellyn Sheppard 12, Manning 2, Alex Camplin 19, Robbins 2, Mock 8, Anderson 2. Totals 16 11-16 51.
JF;9;10;11;3;—;33
LCA;19;5;16;10—;51
3-Point Goals: JF 2 (Bella Hill 2). LCA 8 (Sheppard 4, Camplin 4).
Amherst 56, Heritage 20
HERITAGE (1-3)
Tatiyana Graham 12, Davis 3, Kelso 2, Oakes 2, Miller 1. Totals 8 4-5 20.
AMHERST (3-1)
Holland Saunders 17, Nadia West 11, Ki. Smith 9, Ke. Smith 6, Irving 4, Campbell 4, J. Smith 3, J. West 2. Totals 21 12-20 56.
Heritage;4;11;4;1;—;20
Amherst;18;19;10;9;—;56
3-Point Goals: Amherst 2 (Saunders 2).
Non-district
Brookville 48, William Campbell 38
BROOKVILLE (3-1)
Dobyns 2, Kylie Stark 11, Brynna Elliott 11, Tavia Christian 18, Bond 3, Evans 2, Pennington 1. Totals 18 10-19 48.
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (0-2)
Kaylin Brightwell 12, Nakyla Bradley 12, Jennings 3, Amya Jackson 11. Totals 15 3-12 38.
Brookville;8;21;12;7;—;48
Campbell;8;7;9;14—;38
3-Point Goals: Brookville 2 (Stark, Elliott). William Campbell 5 (Brightwell 4, Bradley).
TODAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Anne’s-Belfield at Virginia Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Fuqua School at Timberlake Christian, 6 p.m.
Temple Christian at Christian Heritage, 6:15 p.m.
New Covenant at Veritas Classical Christian, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Miller School at Holy Cross, 5:30 p.m.
Gretna at George Washington, 5:30 p.m.
Temple Christian at Lynchburg Homeschool, 6 p.m.
Virginia Episcopal at New Covenant, 6:30 p.m.
Liberty at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
New Covenant at Hargrave Military, 4:30 p.m.
Salem at Jefferson Forest, at Bedford YMCA, 6:30 p.m.
Altavista, Rustburg at Amherst, at Sweet Briar College, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Salem at Jefferson Forest, at Bedford YMCA, 6:30 p.m.
Altavista, Rustburg at Amherst, at Sweet Briar College, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Oak Hill at Virginia Episcopal, 4 p.m.
