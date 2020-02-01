In Virginia Beach, Daniel Spencer scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures and No. 18 Virginia Wesleyan methodically pulled away to claim a 78-59 victory over Lynchburg on Saturday at the Batten Student Center.
Jordan Crump had 15 points off the bench, Tim Fisher scored 12, and Corey Pelham added 10 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Marlins (16-3, 8-2 ODAC).
The Hornets (12-8, 7-4) shot 31.7% from the field and finished with eight assists on 20 made field goals.
Reggie Davis was UL’s only player in double figures with 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting off the bench.
T.C. Thacker’s streak of five straight games in double figures ended with eight points on 3-of-9 shooting. The Amherst County High product also pulled down a season-low three rebounds.
Tharon Suggs added eight points and nine rebounds for the Hornets.
Eastern Mennonite 70, Randolph 63
Tie Jones scored a game-high 19 points, Tim Jones added 17, and the Royals (5-15, 3-8 ODAC) shot 50% from the field in the second half to pull away from the WildCats (7-13, 3-8) at Giles Gymnasium.
DJ Hill’s jumper with 9:36 remaining gave EMU a 45-43 lead and the Royals never relinquished the advantage.
Zach Hinton came off the bench to score 13 points for RC. Justin Dula added 10 points and 10 rebounds and CJ Loving scored 11 points.
WOMEN
Bridgewater 62, Randolph 43
In Bridgewater, Erika Nettles scored 15 points in 14 minutes off the bench, Madison Baum added 10 points, and the Eagles (12-8, 11-2 ODAC) cruised to a victory over the WildCats (5-14, 1-12) at Nininger Hall.
Bridgewater comfortably won despite shooting 28.6% (20 of 70) from the field. The Eagles owned a 19-3 edge in second-chance points thanks to 28 offensive rebounds.
Yanessa Cabrera led RC with 11 points.
