TC Thacker scored 24 points on 10-of-12 shooting, Cody Lang added 13 points, and Lynchburg used sizzling shooting to hammer Eastern Mennonite 90-51 at Turner Gymnasium on Saturday.
The Hornets (6-4, 2-1 ODAC) shot 55% and recorded 20 assists on 36 made field goals. Josh Whelan scored 12 points for the Royals (1-7, 0-2).
Roanoke 79, Randolph 64
Kasey Draper scored 13 points to lead five players in double figures and Roanoke shot 54% in the second half to pull away for a victory over Randolph at Giles Gymnasium.
Caleb Jordan and Brayden Gault each had 12 points for the Maroons (5-4, 1-1 ODAC).
Brian Smith led all scorers with 19 points for the WildCats (3-5, 1-2).
WOMEN
Randolph 65, Eastern Mennonite 62
In Harrisonburg, Yanessa Cabrera scored 15 points, highlighted by her game-tying layup as time expired, and Randolph rallied to top Eastern Mennonite in overtime.
Cabrera scored the WildCats’ final four points in regulation and tallied the opening three points of overtime as RC (3-5, 1-3 ODAC) never trailed in the extra period.
Chrissy Delawder led EMU (1-7, 0-3) with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Emory & Henry 67, Lynchburg 56
Peyton Williams finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and four steals to help Emory & Henry pull away for a victory over Lynchburg at Turner Gymnasium.
Williams scored five points in a 7-0 run to end the third quarter to give the Wasps (8-1, 3-0 ODAC) the lead for good after the Hornets (5-3, 3-1) took a 40-36 lead on Erin Green’s layup.
Green led UL with 18 points and seven rebounds.
From staff reports
