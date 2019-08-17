From staff reports
Lynchburg entered the ninth inning Saturday night with a four-run lead over visiting Carolina.
That lead was completely gone by the time the top half of the frame was completed.
Wes Rogers, Payton Henry and Pat McInerney delivered run-scoring extra-base hits that highlighted a five-run frame, and the Mudcats rallied to stun the Hillcats 8-7 before an announced crowd of 3,733 at City Stadium.
The Mudcats recorded four two-out hits in the ninth, capped by Eddie Silva’s single to center that scored McInerney for the go-ahead run. Silva was thrown out attempting to advance to second on the play.
Carolina closer Anthony Bender allowed a one-out single to Mitch Reeves, but struck out Will Benson and Jonathan Laureano for his fourth save in sixth chance in the Carolina League.
Dakody Clemmer recorded only two outs, allowing four earned runs on three hits and a walk.
Yapson Gomez (1-6) was credited with the loss after allowing McInerney’s game-tying double and Silva’s go-ahead single.
The loss spoiled the pitching of Hillcats starter Brock Harston and reliever Felix Tati.
Hartson allowed three earned runs on eight hits over five innings. He struck out four and walked two. Tati allowed two hits and struck out three over three scoreless innings.
The Hillcats scored four times in the second, once in the third and twice in the fourth to take a 7-2 lead.
Hillcats catcher Jason Rodrigez went 2 for 3 with an RBI double in the second and a run-scoring single in the third. Center fielder Steven Kwan had a two-run single in the second, shortstop Tyler Freeman had an RBI single in the second, and Reeves had a two-run double in the fourth.
Payton Henry accounted for the Mudcats’ three runs before the ninth. He hit a two-run homer in the first and he grounded into a double play in the fifth to score another run.