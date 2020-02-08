In Ashland, Ian Robertson’s 3-pointer as time expired in overtime lifted No. 3 Randolph-Macon to a thrilling 85-82 victory over Lynchburg on Saturday afternoon at Crenshaw Gymnasium.
The thrilling back-and-forth contest featured 14 ties and 11 lead changes.
The Hornets (13-9, 8-5 ODAC) forced the 14th tie at 82 on Chance Greene’s jumper with five seconds remaining, but R-MC (21-1, 13-0) responded by quickly getting the ball down the court and into Robertson’s hands for the game-winner.
Robertson scored eight of his team-high 18 points in overtime. He made both of his 3-point attempts in the extra frame.
UL forward T.C. Thacker posted a double-double with a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds. He shot 12 of 18 from the field.
Tharon Suggs added 21 points and eight rebounds. Greene finished with eight points and 11 assists.
Cody Lang and Reggie Davis each scored eight points.
Buzz Anthony had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists for R-MC. His 3 with 11.6 seconds left in regulation forced overtime.
Virginia Wesleyan 72, Randolph 53
In Virginia Beach, Tim Fisher scored 21 points to lead three players in double figures and Virginia Wesleyan shot 55.6% from the field in the second half to pull away for a victory over Randolph at the Batten Student Center.
Corey Pelham scored 17 and Percy Hurt added 13 for the Marlins (18-3, 10-2 ODAC).
Justin Dula led the WildCats (7-15, 3-10) with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
