Melanie Newman and Suzie Cool couldn’t have been less prepared. For the response, that is.
When the news broke ahead of the 2019 season, the tandem had no idea the amount of messages they would receive.
Newman couldn’t keep her phone charged, she said. It “blew up” with positive reactions to the news. For the first time in baseball history, an all-female crew would take over the broadcast booth. Newman and Cool had been tapped as the 2019 broadcasters for the Salem Red Sox.
“We’re showing up to do our job,” Newman said during an interview, recalling the day her name garnered more attention than it ever had before. The thought that followed, she added, was obvious: “What is going on?”
While the duo back then wasn’t prepared for the spotlight they’d been thrust into, their resumes told the story of two women ready and qualified to take over a spot in the press box normally reserved for men. And in the 2019 season, thanks to Newman, Cool and two others, the Carolina League broadcasting ranks have expanded to include more females than ever before.
A season ago, Cool made history as the Carolina League’s first female broadcaster. Then and now, she serves as the No. 2 voice on the Red Sox radio network while also fulfilling her duties as Salem’s marketing and promotions manager and on-field host. Newman, meanwhile, had been an assistant broadcaster for another Minor League team last season before she became the main play-by-play announcer for Salem this year.
Maura Sheridan joined the Fayetteville Woodpeckers broadcast crew as an assistant this year, as well. In Lynchburg, Emily Messina finds her way into the booth as an unofficial broadcaster to do play-by-play or color when she’s not tied up as the Hillcats’ press box manager.
Between the three officially recognized broadcasters, the Carolina League includes half of all of Minor League Baseball’s females in the booth. And while Newman and Cool made headlines early in the season for doubling the number of female broadcasters normally heard calling the game, a handful of Carolina League games this year have featured not two but three female voices.
“It’s pretty freakin’ cool,” Newman said of the experience.
This weekend and into next week, when Salem and Lynchburg meet in two back-to-back series — in six contests on which the Hillcats’ playoff hopes could hinge — fans of the teams can listen to a trio of women relaying the gameday experience over the airwaves as Messina, Cool and Newman call the games.
The paths for each of the four women to the broadcast booth weren’t always straight.
Newman grew up as an introvert, and never saw a broadcast career in her future.
“I did not grow up with the mindset I would be doing something like this,” she said.
Sports weren’t always her forte, either, she said, at least not when she stepped onto the field or court. But her love of sports wasn’t tied to her athletic ability. She’d always been a student of the game.
“You go to a sporting event today and you see parents try to manage [their kids when] they want to run around and do other things. I wanted to sit in my seat and watch what was going on. I had questions about what happened or a call,” Newman said. “I was not very athletic growing up. I tried. It just was not in my skill set, but I still wanted to learn.”
Cool played T-ball as a child and couldn’t wait until the game was over.
“I absolutely hated it,” she said. “I was the kid who was doing cartwheels and picking dandelions in right field.”
Eventually, she found her way back to sports and developed a love that originally wasn’t there, even finding a spot on a Division III softball team and becoming a Pittsburgh Pirates ball girl.
It was in Pittsburgh, she added, that she realized, “This is what I need to be a part of forever.”
Sheridan always loved sports, recalling 15-plus years later the hurt she felt as a kid when her Boston Red Sox lost to the Yankees in the American League Championship Series.
“I was 7, and it was the biggest heartbreak I’d experienced,” she said in an interview this spring, still harboring some disappointment.
Sheridan had hopes of a professional broadcast job for years, spending her time before joining the Woodpeckers calling other sports for the University of Vermont. She only stumbled upon the opportunity to call baseball games in Fayetteville, North Carolina, before being hired.
And Messina, a recent graduate of Catholic University, explained the times she listened to the Yankees radio broadcast, which included a woman analyst, as a child driving to the beach with her family served as inspiration to get where she is now.
“I think listening to her was something that gave me the mindset that, ‘This is something I can do. This is something I can pursue just not for fun but as a career,’” Messina said. “I’ve had the same kind of dream since I was 10, which is kind of outlandish, but I feel like I’m kind of making it happen.”
The four women each entered with plenty of experience in athletics, whether by covering games, doing stats or completing any number of other gameday jobs on a regular basis.
Still, though, there are times they’ve felt like they had to prove themselves.
“I think there have been times where I’m in a situation where I feel like I need to, like, drop a stat or [offer] some baseball knowledge so people don’t think I’m not just there because I think it could be fun,” Messina said. “I’m there because I really like baseball, and this is where I want to work.”
Sheridan, too, has seen negative reactions from time to time.
“I think with baseball, because it is America’s sport, people are so traditional about it. ... With the deep-rooted superstitions and traditions, people tend to be set in their ways,” she said. “ … There’s that, ‘Well you never played it, so you don’t understand it.”
Today, the four don’t worry about detractors or outside comments, they say, instead focusing on describing the pitch, the hit, the play in the outfield and every other piece of the game to transport audiences to the ballpark through a broadcast.
It’s far from normal to have a female in the booth for a baseball game, but the four agreed they’re out to normalize the phenomenon.
Minor League Baseball itself also is on board, according to Belicia Montgomery, the MiLB’s manager of data and businesses process who is a member of the Women in Baseball Leadership Committee.
“It’s about time,” Montgomery said of the influx of women in Carolina League booths. “Now I just hope people get used to it, because it’s gonna keep happening.”