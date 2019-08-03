In Salem, Charlie Madden hadn't hit a home run during his time with the Salem Red Sox this season. He did club a pair of homers during a brief stint with Double-A Portland, but he hadn't seen the ball disappear behind the Haley Toyota Field outfield wall.
Yet. That changed in Saturday's big first inning for the Red Sox.
Madden smashed a three-run homer to cap a six-run opening frame, allowing Salem to cruise to a 9-4 victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats in the second of a three-game series between the Northern Division rivals.
Salem's victory allowed the Red Sox (50-59, 25-17) to remain 1 1/2 games ahead of Potomac in the race for the division's second playoff spot after Wilmington won the first half. The Hillcats (50-58, 18-23) fell to 6 1/2 games back.
The Red Sox scored six times on five hits and one walk in the first inning against Hillcats starter Juan Hillman (4-11). The southpaw allowed five consecutive batters to reach with two outs in the frame (three singles, a walk and Madden's homer) as Salem built a 6-0 lead.
Hillman pitched through the fifth inning and allowed eight runs (all earned) on nine hits. Edgar Corcino scored on Victor Acosta's single in the third and Pedro Castellanos led off the fifth with a solo homer to left field.
Madden scored the game's final run in the eighth inning on Nick Lovullo's double.
The early run support was more than enough for Salem starter Jhonathan Diaz (7-6). The left-hander allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and struck out two in five innings.
Wilbis Santiago, whose 20-game hitting streak came to an end in Friday's loss, went 2 for 4 with an RBI single in the third that scored Cody Farhat and another run-scoring single in the fifth that scored Steven Kwan (2 for 4).
Jonathan Laureano's 12th double of the season scored Will Benson (2 for 4) in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to 8-4. Laureano went 3 for 4.