Lynchburg women's golf is off to a fast start in its first showing as a team in more than 50 years. Following the first round Monday of the Bridgewater Fall Invitational at Lakeview Golf Club in Harrisonburg, the Hornets are in third place as a team and boast the tournament's top individual with one round left to play. 

Lily Self, one of two freshmen on the team, is alone in first place in a field of 47 individuals thanks to her first-round 1-over 73. She currently owns a three-shot lead over York College's Jordan Koller heading into today's final round. 

As a team, the Hornets posted a 49-over 337, trailing team leader York by 23 shots. They sit just eight shots back of second-place team and host Bridgewater. Marymount is four shots back of UL in fourth place. 

Maddie Cody, a grad student who joined Lynchburg's program after playing three years of Division III golf in Indiana, is one of four players tied for third with a 5-over 77. Two players each from Lynchburg, York and Marymount, currently occupy the top six individual slots. 

Ivy Foran posted a 13-over 85 Monday for UL, and Lindsay Stanley carded a 30-over 102. 

