Fifty years separated two rounds of golf for the Lynchburg women’s team.
But thanks to a year’s worth of recruiting and preparation in the university’s athletic program, and the arrival of a new crop of players, the Hornets last weekend put an end to five decades devoid of women’s golf at the school.
“It feels like we’ve been waiting forever,” assistant coach Christina Herbert said last week.
Herbert and Mike Veverka, Lynchburg’s director of men’s and women’s golf, shared the same excitement heading into last weekend’s one-day event, which marked the first time since 1968 a group of women competed wearing Lynchburg red on the golf course. The school sponsored a women’s golf program in 1967 and 1968, but the program went into hibernation until last year.
Then, preparation kicked into high gear. Herbert, the former Bridgewater standout, joined Veverka, now in his third year at the head of the Lynchburg golf program, last summer. And the two quickly hit the recruiting trail.
The travel up and down the East Coast — and the promise to recruits joining the program that they could “literally write history” — paid dividends in the form of five players on the 2019 roster.
Lily Self and Ivy Foran, both of Tennessee High in Bristol, Tennessee, began their college careers this year at UL and are the only freshmen on the roster. Stafford native Laura Mason joined as a sophomore and also is a member of the UL women’s soccer team. Lindsay Stanley is the lone junior on the roster, and Maddie Cody moved to Lynchburg as a grad student.
Already, the women show promise, coaches say.
Three of the five competed at the Knights Invitational at Lexington Golf & Country Club last weekend. Self finished in a three-way tie for second place.
Herbert, who captured an individual national championship during her time at fellow Old Dominion Athletic Conference school Bridgewater, also pointed out the pros of having a grad student in Cody on the roster.
Cody, who owns an undergraduate degree from Hanover College in Indiana, played three years of Division III golf for her previous school.
“She’s someone to keep your eye out on,” Herbert said of Cody, who owned a career average of 83.78.
Cody brings leadership and experience to the team, added Herbert, who also brings plenty of Division III experience to the table in UL’s resurrection season.
Herbert garnered all-American honors during each of her four playing years at Bridgewater, along with a number of other accolades. She and Veverka both pointed to her knowledge and understanding of DIII golf as one of the ways they appealed to recruits in the past year.
“For me, playing Division III was very near and dear to my heart. So that was a big sell for me was all the benefits of playing Division III college golf. Like, ‘You can be competitive; you can get to nationals, and I can show you how to get there,’” she said of the pitch she made while recruiting. “But it’s also not gonna take over your life, and you’re still gonna be able to have a normal, fun college experience at the same time.”
There were other selling points, Veverka added. Among them are the facilities Lynchburg golfers use, including an indoor facility that allows players to practice in all types of weather and an outdoor practice area just outside the main area of campus. The Hornets also call Boonsboro Country Club their home course.
And for the players who may have seen joining a brand new program, for all intents and purposes, Veverka said he and Herbert worked to get across the idea that this year’s group serves as a “cornerstone” for the program.
“Those are the conversations where we had to talk about, ‘You have the chance to come in here and literally write history.’ You don’t get that opportunity very often, especially in collegiate athletics. Even in your job, post [graduation], or even high school, how often do you get to be the cornerstone members of a program?’” Veverka said of his conversations with recruits.
“I’m like, ‘You guys are literally gonna write and rewrite the record book every single week. … You get to come in here and chisel it out, whatever way you want.’”
Veverka said in addition to securing five players for this year, he and Herbert have five players locked in for the 2020 season already, with a sixth potentially committing soon.
“It’s crazy to think we’re gonna be at full strength in two years, and a very strong [group] at that,” Veverka said. “We’re really excited for that. Obviously we’re pumped about everything going on this year, but the future just gets more and more exciting.”
This year, Veverka said the five women have provided a “balance” to the Lynchburg golf program the athletic department had been searching for.
The five, he explained, display a joy in playing the game that members of the men’s program sometimes miss out on. And the men help bring out the competitive spirit of the women.
“The girls get just excited for the guys’ finishes as the guys are for the girls to play,” Veverka added. “… It’s cool to see them cheering on each other. It’s unique from other sports. It’s two separate teams, but at the same time it’s still one unique program.”
Following a good showing last weekend, UL on Sunday and Monday will enter a full team in a tournament for the first time since 1968. The Hornets will play in the Bridgewater College Invitational at Lakeview Golf Club, the course Herbert called home during her playing years, where Veverka briefly served as Herbert’s coach in 2014-15 and where Veverka previously served as an assistant golf coach.
Veverka called the event a “full circle” moment for him and Herbert as part of the young UL program. And he expects the five women on his team to perform well in this tournament and in future events.
“I’m greedy. Me and Coach C [coach Herbert] are both way too competitive, probably, for our own good at times, but within the first two years, I want to be battling head to head for a conference championship and beyond,” Veverka said. “And I fully believe that we will; it’s just a matter of the players believing that, as well.
“We can believe it as much as we want, we can say it as much as we want, but once they buy in, that’s when they start playing to that level, because they can. They have that full talent and full ability, it’s just getting out of their own mind and saying, ‘I’ve got this; let me go out and hit it.’”
