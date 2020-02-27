In Salem, the season came to a disappointing end for Lynchburg women's basketball, which fell 61-57 to Emory & Henry in the quarterfinals of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday at the Salem Civic Center.
The eighth-seeded Hornets stuck with the top-seeded Wasps the entire way and owned the contest's largest lead. Lynchburg led by seven in the fourth quarter in a back-and-forth affair, which didn't see either team hold more than a three-point advantage for the first 29-plus minutes. The game featured 13 ties and 15 lead changes.
A failure to get stops on the defensive end, and a costly turnover on the offensive side, in the game's last few minutes led to Lynchburg's undoing.
A bucket on their first possession of the fourth quarter gave the Hornets (13-14) a 47-40 lead, but Emory & Henry (22-4) kept chipping away at the lead. A pair of free throws with 3:18 left tied the game at 51-all, and Kylea Cooper's 3-pointer with 1:49 left gave E&H its first lead in nearly 12 minutes. The Wasps led the rest of the way.
Lynchburg had a chance to take the lead after cutting its deficit to one point with less than a minute left, but the Hornets committed a costly turnover with 47 seconds to go, and Emory & Henry capitalized on the other end. The Wasps hit 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to avoid the upset.
UL and Emory & Henry posted similar shooting numbers, with Lynchburg holding a slight edge after shooting 40.7% from the field to E&H's 39%. The Wasps went 11 of 16 from the line, while Lynchburg hit four of its seven attempts.
Both teams committed their fair share of turnovers, but Emory & Henry capitalized more than Lynchburg, scoring 16 points off 14 UL miscues. Lynchburg forced 13 turnovers but only scored five points off those E&H mistakes.
Kara Stafford and Sydney McKinney had 14 points apiece for E&H, and Peyton Willimas added 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Abby Oguich, named the conference's rookie of the year Wednesday, had 13 points for Lynchburg. Erin Green also had 13, and Lizzie Davis contributed 12 points.
