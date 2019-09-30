In less than three weeks, the University of Lynchburg will be illuminated by a spotlight no other Division III school can claim. On Oct. 19, following years of preparation, Lynchburg will become the only D-III school to have its games broadcast on ESPN.
After securing all the necessary resources over the past couple years, the school last week announced it has entered an agreement with ESPN to deliver select home sporting events on ESPN3, the organization’s digital network.
“It’s exciting for everybody to be able to move in this direction,” Lynchburg athletic director Jon Waters said. “If you’ve been watching our games, they’re already at a level of quality, in terms of the way we present them, that is not the norm. … In terms of what we produce for the student-athletes and how we communicate externally, it’s always setting a really high bar.
“It’s our desire to be a leader in the world of Division III, and I think that in terms of the communications pieces athletically, I think we’ve done that.”
According to Joe Hutzler, Lynchburg’s director of social media and the “voice of the Hornets,” he and his staff of student workers at Lynchburg Hornets Sports Network will produce broadcasts of select games for ESPN3 based on the daily schedule of sporting events and on the availability of resources.
To kick off the new endeavor on Oct. 19, UL’s field hockey (vs. Eastern Mennonite at 2:30 p.m.), women’s soccer (vs. Roanoke at 5 p.m.) and men’s soccer (vs. Eastern Mennonite at 7:30 p.m.) games at Shellenberger Field during Homecoming Saturday will be broadcast on ESPN3.
“Everybody who works in sports broadcasting knows those four letters, wants to be associated with them at some point some day,” Hutzler said.
According to Hutzler, the Oct. 19 debut will bring to fruition a dream that came about years ago and will be a milestone in a years-long process of preparation.
Hutzler said he first went to Waters with the proposal over two years ago, and called his hope then a “pipe dream.”
But Waters climbed aboard Hutzler’s plan quickly, and the two, with the help of others in the school’s athletic department, went about researching what it would take to have a chance to have games broadcast on ESPN.
By securing funds through the school’s annual Give Day, the department put into place all the pieces required by the national sports network giant. They purchased and began implementing equipment that could include ESPN graphics in their programming, instant replay software and other information technology infrastructure, as well as other hardware, like cameras. The agreement also requires two broadcasters on every production.
Part of that process, Hutzler explained, included training for student workers that would help them become capable of producing an ESPN-quality broadcast.
“I think we did it the right way. We didn’t want to rush into it,” Hutzler said. “We wanted to make sure we had the right equipment and that the people operating it would actually be able to use it in a high-quality way.”
Hutzler and Waters both described the agreement as a win-win for multiple parties.
“It’s something that on its face is big and flashy,” Hutzler said of the notoriety ESPN carries, “but behind the scenes is even bigger.”
For the school’s athletic programs, the agreement provides another bargaining chip when it comes to recruiting, and it gives athletes who go to a smaller, non-Division I school a bigger platform on which to be seen.
“The [journey] for a Division III student-athlete at a successful department or program is really a pretty amazing story. When these students come and pay their own way, make their own sacrifice; they’re up in the morning lifting and eating right and doing the right things,” Waters said, “for us to be able to tell that story in a professional, high-level way with a great opportunity like the ESPN platform, that’s, to me, what this all about.
“…We’re not trying to be a Power 5 school, but we really believe in our student-athletes and trying to give them opportunities, and we’re trying to tell their story as we go.”
And behind the scenes, communication students who are not athletes gain another resume-building opportunity and chance at real-life experience.
“This is kind of taking a little dose of our own medicine,” said Waters, who explained actually jumping into an endeavor no other Division III school is undertaking is the practical application of the school’s admonition that “the sky’s the limit.”
So far, Hutzler said feedback he’s received has been overwhelmingly positive, with coaches, athletes and others at the school all providing affirmation over the last few days.
“My biggest [point of pride] is they’re excited because they’re confident we can do it,” Hutzler said. “… There isn’t one person [who says], ‘Oh, can you really pull this off?’”
Hutzler called Lynchburg a “trailblazer” as it enters this uncharted territory as a D-III school. He hopes in the future to see other Division III schools expand their broadcasting horizons by entering similar agreements, and hopes to also see UL take advantage of its agreement even more in the future by eventually moving all of its game broadcasts to the network.
“Will it take five extra years? Maybe. Maybe it will be two. But I think it would be irresponsible to say, ‘No, this is enough,’” Hutzler said. “That’s just not how we’ve done things … and certainly that’s not gonna change now.”
The exact number of Lynchburg games that will be available on ESPN3 is unclear, but Hutzler estimated the number to be several dozen.
ESPN3 is available nationwide to those who receive their high-speed internet connection or video subscription from an affiliated TV provider. Content can be streamed on computers, smartphones, tablets and streaming devices on ESPN.com and through the ESPN App.
