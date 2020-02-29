In Salem, Chance Greene got the look he wanted as the final buzzer sounded at the Salem Civic Center.
However, the shot hit the back of the rim and caromed to the hardwood.
The Lynchburg guard untucked his jersey and looked to the rafters.
The Hornets’ late rally came up one shot short.
Greene was instrumental in Lynchburg’s frantic scoring run in the final minute, but No. 16 Virginia Wesleyan was able to hold on and claim a 70-67 victory Saturday in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament semifinals.
The second-seeded Marlins (23-4) advance to today’s tournament championship game and face top-seeded Randolph-Macon (25-2) at 3:30 p.m.
R-MC edged Roanoke 60-59 in the other semifinal.
Greene led the Hornets (15-12) with 18 points. T.C. Thacker had 15 points and Reggie Davis added 12 points, and the two each finished with eight rebounds.
Corey Pelham led all scorers with 30 points on 8-of-15 shooting. The VWU guard shot 5 of 8 from 3-point range and added three rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Tim Fisher scored 13 points and Daniel Spencer finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
The Marlins used a 9-0 run spanning a little more than two minutes to take a 54-45 lead on Percy Burt’s layup midway through the second half.
The lead never dipped below six points until the final minute.
Greene made a pair of free throws with 56.5 seconds left to cut the deficit to 67-62.
Reggie Davis scored on a transition layup with 19.9 seconds left to make it a one-possession game.
After Pelham made one free throw with 15.9 seconds remaining, Greene made a contested 3 with 9.9 seconds left to trim the deficit to 68-67.
Pelham made two free throws with five seconds left, and Greene’s desperation 3 from the right wing did not fall.
The Marlins were 18 of 27 from the free-throw line, while the Hornets were 5 of 11 from the charity stripe.
