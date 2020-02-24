The rout was on early.
Lynchburg picked up its biggest win of the season Monday night at Turner Gymnasium, dispatching Hollins 84-32 in the opening round of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference women's basketball tournament.
The Hornets (13-13) never trailed, opening the game on a 13-0 run over the first six minutes and not allowing a field goal in the first quarter.
Keenan Surles scored the first points for Hollins (11-15) at the 4:01 mark in the frame. Hollins didn't hit a field goal until 6:32 remained in the second quarter.
With 10 minutes gone, Lynchburg's lead ballooned to 22-2; at halftime, the advantage was 45-10. The Hornets had more points in the game's first 15 minutes than Hollins had in the entire 40 minutes.
Six players tallied double-figure scoring numbers for UL, led by Kate Kolb with 16 points. Sarah Johnson pulled down 11 rebounds for the Hornets, who shot 61.1% from the field and outrebounded Hollins 50-17.
Lenah Clements led Hollins with nine points. The visitors shot 20.3%.
Hollins did have the advantage in one statistical category: turnovers. UL committed 18 while Hollins had 13, but it only scored five points off those Lynchburg miscues.
The 52-point win marked the largest margin of victory for Lynchburg since the 2015-16 season, when the Hornets beat Hollins 87-33 in the regular-season finale before going on to win the only conference crown in program history.
Hollins, coached by Brookville grad and former Liberty High coach Emilee Dunton, ends its season at 11-15, one win short of matching the program record. The squad is the first to reach the double-digit win mark since the 2011-12 season.
Lynchburg earned a spot in the ODAC tourney quarterfinals with the win and will play top-seeded Emory & Henry at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Salem Civic Center. In the teams' only previous meeting this season on Dec. 7, Lynchburg fell 67-56.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.