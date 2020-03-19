University of Lynchburg and Randolph College athletes won’t step onto the diamond, field or track again this spring following the schools’ decisions to move all academic instruction online for the rest of the semester.
Lynchburg made the move Wednesday night, while Randolph followed suit Thursday afternoon, resulting in the cancellation of the remainder of the schools’ spring athletics seasons.
Initially, concerns over the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, had resulted in the suspension of athletics through at least April 3 at Lynchburg. At Randolph, athletics originally were postponed through March 22.
“Our hearts go out to all of the spring student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, support staff, and athletic training students who have sacrificed and invested so passionately into representing Lynchburg in such an incredible way,” Lynchburg athletic director Jon Waters said in a news release. “The biggest disappointment is that all the hard work invested in the nine months that led up to this season will not have the opportunity to come to fruition over the next few months.
“Together, we will find a path forward as we navigate this uncharted road.”
Baseball, softball, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s and women’s track & field are Lynchburg’s NCAA sports affected by the cancellation, as well as equestrian, which is not an NCAA sport.
At Randolph, softball, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s tennis, and men’s and women’s track and field are canceled.
Fellow Old Dominion Athletic Conference school Sweet Briar has suspended events “until further notice” but as of Thursday afternoon had not canceled the spring season for athletics. National Collegiate Equestrian Association and Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association championships for which Sweet Briar could have qualified have been canceled.
In a phone interview Thursday, Lynchburg baseball coach Lucas Jones said despite having some time “to brace for it,” learning about the cancellation was “tough” for his coaching staff and his players.
“You want to see it through,” Jones said of the season, during which his team had gotten off to an 11-4 start, its best in Jones’ three-year tenure at Lynchburg.
The Hornets team, which includes four athletes who had exhausted four years of eligibility, was ranked 17th in Division III with a 2.48 ERA. Among teams that had played at least 10 games, the Hornets were fifth in the nation.
“It was nice, in that short sample size, to see that what we’re doing is working,” Jones said.
Others at the two schools tried to take a positive approach to the unprecedented situation, too.
Lynchburg men’s lacrosse coach Steve Koudelka said the changes should result in more gratitude among his team for the fact they’d gotten the chance to be a part of college athletics before the sports world caved in.
In a phone interview earlier this week, Collin Hooper, a senior on the Randolph men’s lacrosse team and a Brookville High graduate, said he and his teammates, while unprepared for this exact turn of events, should make use of the lessons they’ve learned as athletes. Players from all levels and schools have learned to deal with and overcome adversity, he added, and can try to do the same now.
“It kind of hurts because I don’t get another chance to do [play],” he said, “but at the same time, sports does prepare you for that the entire time you play.”
Additionally, spring programs and Randolph and Lynchburg can hang onto the potential future seasons hold, especially since those athletes have been granted an extra semester or season of eligibility by the NCAA Division III Administrative Committee.
At Lynchburg, at least one senior athlete, tennis player Christina Harris, said she was planning on exercising that option, which she explained has helped her cope with losing this season.
“Even if we don’t come back this year, we will be together next year,” she said. “We’re a very young team compared to other schools, and we can all grow together and learn things together.”
Jones and other coaches said such decisions will take place in the coming days and weeks. For now, he added, his athletes understand schools’ reasoning in making such drastic changes to spring sports seasons.
“Obviously we’re bummed, but we’re helping our guys understand the big picture and their part in all of this, in regard to helping save lives,” Jones said. “It attaches to our message to our guys from the jump — [that we should have] a difference maker’s perspective. That can’t be defined in any better a situation than this. [We’re] gaining a perspective that this is bigger than baseball.
“They were obviously pretty upset about the grim decision, but at the same time … all of them have responded in a positive way. I do think they get it.”
