In Harrisonburg, the University of Lynchburg men's golf team posted a 12-over 300 Monday on Day 1 of the Tom Kinder Memorial tournament at Lakeview Golf Club to secure 10th place in a bottled up field heading into today's final round. 

The Hornets — led by Carter Old and Chase Petri, who each shot 2-over 74 — currently sit 10 shots back of team leader McDaniel College, which holds a 3-stroke lead over second-place Ferrum. 

The 17-team tournament features a bottleneck in the standings after Day 1, with just five shots separating the third and 10th-place teams. A handful of other Old Dominion Athletic Conference teams are competing at the tournament, including Roanoke College, which is third at 7 over, and a pair of Bridgewater groups, which currently occupy the eighth and ninth spots on the team leaderboard. 

For Lynchburg, Old and Petri are two of 12 players who carded a 2-over 74 Monday for a tie for 19th among individual golfers. Hunter Shelton, of Ferrum, leads individuals at 3-under 69. Four others recorded below-par rounds, seven players are tied for sixth at even-par 72, and six individuals are tied for 13th at 1 over. 

Lynchburg players will tee off in the final round today at 8:30 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments