In Pine Mountain, Georgia, Lynchburg men's golf finished fourth in Monday's Callaway Gardens Invitational at Callaway Garden Resort. 

UL posted an aggregate 632 as a team in the 36-hole tournament, which was hosted by Berry College and changed from two days to one because of the forecast for bad weather Tuesday. 

The Hornets finished three spots back and 35 shots off tournament champion LaGrange. Lynchburg bested fifth-place Clevel State Community College by one stroke after shooting a 318 in the morning round and 314 in the afternoon. 

Chase Petri led Lynchburg through somewhat poor weather, including off-and-on rain, shooting a pair of 5-over 77s to finish in a tie for 12th among individuals. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments