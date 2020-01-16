In their first meet of the new year, Lynchburg's men's and women's swimming teams set five program records Thursday night despite falling to Old Dominion Athletic Conference rival Randolph-Macon at Liberty Natatorium.
The men's dual meet was decided by 16 points, 106-90 in favor of the Yellow Jackets. R-MC beat UL 111-85 on the women's side.
Chris Jennings led the way for the Lynchburg men, setting program records in the 50 and 100 freestyle races. He won the 50 with a time of 21.9 seconds and was victorious in the 100 with a 48.79.
Canaan Monteith also picked up an event victory with a program-record 11:00.44 in the 1,000 freestyle.
Kevin Bennett, Mason Swanner, Parker Hayungs an Kellen Campbell won the men's 400 medley relay.
Alyssa Reed, a Jefferson Forest grad, picked up three wins on the women's side — individually in 100 backstroke (program-record 1:00.58) and 100 free (program-record 55.44), and with teammates Clair Galloway, Molly Shand and Corrinn Ford in the 400 medley relay.
Hannah Hale (1,000 free), Shand (500 free) and Galloway (200 breast) also picked up event victories.
