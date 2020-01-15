From staff reports
A three-possession game at the break turned into a blowout, as Lynchburg men’s basketball outscored Hampden-Sydney 25-13 in the first nine minutes of the second half on its way to a 76-51 win Wednesday night in Old Dominion Athletic Conference competition at Turner Gymnasium.
Thanks in large part to Chance Greene and Luke Romeo, the Hornets (10-5, 5-1 ODAC) burned the Tigers (8-7, 3-3) from outside, knocking down 12 of 35 attempts from beyond the arc. Greene, who scored 21 of his game-high 26 points in the first half, and Romeo combined for 27 points from 3-point range.
Greene, a senior guard, had four of his five 3s in the first half. He went 9 of 15 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and added a game-high five assists.
UL tallied 18 assists on 25 baskets and shot 42.4%. Romeo scored all 12 of his points on 3s, and T.C. Thacker (Amherst) added 10 points and a team-high 12 rebounds.
Jake Hahn was the only Hampden-Sydney player to hit double figures in scoring, finishing with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Jack Wyatt added 12 rebounds for the Tigers.
The Hornets upped their conference win streak to five games with the victory and overall streak to three games. Lynchburg now sits in a three-way tie for second place in the conference standings, while H-SC is in a tie for sixth.
