In Salem, Lynchburg used a late nine-point run to take a two-possession lead, and that was just enough breathing room for the Hornets to hold off Washington and Lee’s comeback bid and secure a thrilling 84-83 victory Friday evening in the quarterfinal round of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament held at the Salem Civic Center.
The victory advances the No. 6 seed Hornets (15-11) to the semifinal round against No. 2 seed Virginia Wesleyan (22-4) at 8 p.m. today.
The Marlins defeated Ferrum 71-62 in another quarterfinal.
UL used a 9-0 run spanning a little more than three minutes to take an 84-80 lead following Tharon Suggs’ free throws with 26.3 seconds remaining.
The No. 3 seed Generals (20-6) needed more than 20 seconds to score three points on Mark Lamendola’s free throw and Curtis Mitchell’s dunk to cut the deficit to one point.
Lynchburg’s full-court pass on an inbounds play was stolen by William Brueggeman, and his 3-pointer from the top of the key bounced off the rim as time expired to send the Hornets back to the semifinal round for the first time since 2016.
UL forward T.C. Thacker led all players with 26 points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots. The Amherst County High product added five assists.
Chance Greene scored 24 points.
Cody Lang, who had six points and seven rebounds, put the Hornets ahead for good at 81-80 with his left-handed hook shot from the block with 1:51 remaining.
The Hornets shot 45.8% from the field, made 10 3-pointers and shot 20 of 28 from the free-throw line.
Brueggeman scored 23 points to lead four W&L players in double figures.
Kevin Dennin scored 21 points, and he made two 3-pointers in a 49-second stretch to give W&L its largest lead of the game at 80-76 with 3:59 left.
The Generals shot 39.7% for the game. They went 0 for 5 from the field and committed two turnovers during the Hornets’ late 9-0 run.
Greene, who shot 4 of 7 from 3-point range, started the game-defining run with a deep 3 with 3:33 left.
UL led for nearly 35 minutes thanks to a dominating first half.
The Hornets led by as many as 14 points midway through the opening 20 minutes. They shot 50% from the field and made 7 of 15 attempts from 3-point range to lead 50-43 at the half.
Thacker and Greene combined for 30 first-half points.
W&L used a 13-1 run to take a 65-63 lead with 11:43 remaining in the game. The game’s eight lead changes came in the second half.
