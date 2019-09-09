In Winchester, Lynchburg sophomore Harry Hodgert finished second overall and helped the Hornets post a runner-up finish in the season-opening Greene Turtle Invitational on Monday at Winchester Country Club.
Hodgert (Holy Cross) shot a 3-over 145 for the two-round invitational and finished in a tie for second with Christopher Newport’s Kevin Quinto. Bridgewater’s Jason Spaar claimed medalist honors at 1 over.
Bridgewater shot a two-day total of 9-over par to top Lynchburg by seven strokes.
