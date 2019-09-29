Heading into Sunday’s contest against the Lynchburg field hockey team, the visiting Rowan Profs had history on their side.
Rowan, ranked second in the country in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association poll, had Lynchburg’s number the last several years. Its unbeaten streak against the Hornets was older than every one of the players on the field at the Liberty University Field Hockey Complex, UL’s second home for the season.
The last time Lynchburg picked up a win in the series was in 1983. Since then, Rowan has dominated, going 12-0-1 against the Hornets. That stretch includes two wins last season, the latter of which came in the NCAA Division III Tournament’s Sweet 16, where the Hornets’ 2018 season ended.
On paper, Rowan had every edge. But on the turf Sunday, Lynchburg grabbed an advantage it never relinquished in a 4-3 victory.
“It feels awesome,” Lynchburg junior forward Lerro said. “This will probably be the highlight of our career, honestly, because they did beat us in the Sweet 16 and in the regular season last year. We were focused and ready for this.”
Lerro, who owns the team lead for goals scored (10), was the standout for Lynchburg (6-3). She was involved in every goal, scoring three times and recording an assist on the game-winner by Emily Dudley.
In the 53rd minute, Lynchburg’s defense started a break for the Hornets, and Dudley found the back of the cage on the other side of the field.
Junior defender Hayden Shockley came up with a takeaway on the right side of the field and sent the ball up the sideline. Lerro then used her speed to get up the field to the right side of the circle and crossed it to Dudley, who came sprinting down the left side to put a stick on the ball to give UL a 4-2 advantage.
“I knew I didn’t have the goalie beat, so I sent in the cross, but honestly I sent it too far forward. So I was nervous that I passed it badly,” Lerro said, “but Dud [was] there.”
Dudley, a junior, nearly hit the side of the cage on the play, which coach Enza Steele called “beautiful” considering Dudley had been playing on the opposite side of the field for nearly the entire game before that.
“I honestly just swung my stick,” Dudley said. “I was like, ‘This ball is going in. I am not letting it get past the baseline.’”
The goal proved to be the most important of the match about 6½ minutes later, when Bridget Guinan sneaked the ball past Lynchburg goalie Laurel Nicks (five saves) for a Rowan goal with 48 seconds left on the clock to cut the Profs’ deficit to 4-3.
But in a game in which “anything can happen” in a matter of seconds, according to Dudley, the Hornets’ defense held strong as time expired to preserve the win.
Guinan scored twice on the day for the Profs. Her first goal came in the 42nd minute when she finished off a penalty corner to make the score 3-2 Lynchburg. The Profs cut the deficit to one goal one other time on another penalty corner. Kristiina Castognola scored on the play in the 26th minute to cut the Hornets’ lead to 2-1.
But Lynchburg led the entire way.
“I think we were behind. I think we were waiting to see what they would do before we responded and really played, and we played very spotty at times,” Rowan coach Michelle Andre said. “The one thing about our team is our fight’s always there, but I do think we were on our heels from the get-go.”
Lerro jumpstarted the scoring for the Hornets when she took the ball herself to the right side of the cage, then had just enough of an angle from just inside the baseline to get a shot past Rowan goalie Morgan Novak (nine saves).
Lerro’s second goal came in the 21st minute off an assist from Kaylie Truitt, and she earned the hat trick with a penalty stroke goal in the 32nd minute.
After a 1-0 result against Rowan (7-1) in the NCAA tourney last year, Lerro, who had nine of the Hornets’ 19 shots and six of 13 shots on goal, said she was surprised by a much higher-scoring game this time around, but attributed the win to solid play from all of her teammates.
In the midfield and on the defensive end especially, Lynchburg frustrated Rowan the entire contest by stepping into passing lanes to stop the Profs’ offensive opportunities, thereby creating scoring chances of their own.
Lynchburg held a four-shot margin over Rowan (19-15) and also had four more shots on goal (13-9).
Steele, who was pleased with her team’s effort less than 24 hours removed from a tight loss Saturday, said there are things to improve on still heading into Old Dominion Athletic Conference play on Friday — like getting a body rather than just a stick in front of opponents when playing defense and not passing up on shots when opportunities are there. But for now, the longtime Hornets coach is happy to celebrate her team’s victory, which marked Rowan’s first loss of the year.
“It’s just been really sweet to beat someone that we were so close [against] last year,” Steele said. “I feel like today we took one step closer to them, and it was really exciting.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.