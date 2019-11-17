A 15-game win streak and historic season came to an end for Lynchburg field hockey Sunday in Salisbury, Maryland, where the host Sea Gulls pitched a shutout in the teams’ NCAA Division III tournament matchup.
Thanks to stellar work in the midfield, third-ranked Salisbury grabbed a 2-0 win over the 16th-ranked Hornets in the Elite Eight at Sea Gull Stadium.
“Proud of my team,” Lynchburg coach Enza Steele said in a postgame press conference of her squad, which wrapped up its season at 20-4 after the loss. “There are only eight schools that made it as far as we did.”
Salisbury controlled from the start — due in large part to its aggressiveness in stepping into passing lanes to cause Lynchburg turnovers in the midfield — and limited the Hornets’ offense almost entirely.
The Hornets, who were forced to start things from the defensive side of the field, rarely got past midfield. On the few breakaway opportunities Lynchburg got, Salisbury’s defense was waiting.
It wasn’t uncommon to see a trio of players — or more — surround Lynchburg forward Jackie Lerro any time she got near the circle. They poked the ball away and moved quickly in transition, setting up Salisbury shots left and right.
Lynchburg’s best scoring chance came in the second half, after it went down 1-0. The Hornets finally got in the circle and near the cage, but the Salisbury defense stood strong and didn’t let off a shot.
On the other end, UL junior goalkeeper Laurel Nicks was tested often, and recorded a career-high 14 saves, the highest mark by far this season. Nicks, though, couldn’t do much to stop the two goals.
After a scoreless first half — when Salisbury failed to make good on any of its nine shots and six penalty corners — the Sea Gulls finally connected just over a minute into the third quarter.
Arielle Johnston scored the only goal SU (20-1) needed on penalty corner and assist from Jenna Partilla.
“I just remember seeing that she was overplaying one side, so I just turned and shot it instead of trying to pass it,” Johnston said.
Partilla then erased all doubt that may have surrounded the game’s final outcome when she scored an insurance goal on an assist from McKenzie Mitchell in the 51st minute.
Salisbury finished with 22 shots, while Lynchburg, for the first time all season, didn’t record a single shot. The Hornets’ previous low for shots was six. UL also failed to draw a penalty corner for the first time all season after entering Sunday’s game averaging almost 10 per contest.
“To play in the Elite Eight and hold a team to zero shots and zero corners, that’s pretty awesome,” Salisbury coach Dawn Chamberlin said.
The Hornets’ 20 wins marked the first 20-win campaign for a Lynchburg field hockey team since 2001. This year’s squad became the third-ever squad to hit the mark.
The group is just the sixth in program history to reach the Elite Eight. Before this season, no Lynchburg team had made the national quarterfinals since 2012.
“For us, it was a big deal to make it to the Elite Eight,” Lerro, a junior, said. “Obviously upsetting that we lost, but we just played a good team. … We still are holding our heads high because we know we’ve had a good season.”
UL will return all of its starters next season.
“Watch out,” Steele said. “… I think the future’s gonna be very bright for us.”
