The Hornets weren’t going to lose to Rowan in the Sweet 16 again.
Alexis Brown knew that on Wednesday, three days before she and her Lynchburg field hockey teammates ran onto the field to take on the Profs, and said so in a postgame press conference after UL took down Centre in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament.
On Saturday, Brown looked like a prophet.
Thanks to stellar defense, especially down the stretch, and Emily Dudley’s stick skills and goal, the No. 16 Hornets, did, in fact, avoid another season-ending loss to No. 8 Rowan, beating the Profs 1-0 in the Sweet 16 on Saturday at Salisbury University’s Sea Gull Stadium.
“We’re excited,” Lynchburg coach Enza Steele said during a postgame press conference. “It was just a well-played game from start to finish. We were fortunate that we scored early. Rowan put a lot of pressure on us right there at the end. Defensively, we came up with some huge balls, getting them out of the circle. So, so proud of my team today.”
A season ago, Rowan sent Lynchburg packing in the same round, by the same score.
This year, UL (20-3) flipped the script. Lynchburg scored an early goal, and Rowan was caught on its heels. Dudley’s goal in the first quarter was the only one the Hornets needed, and three saves by goalkeeper Laurel Nicks, along with heads-up play by UL defenders in and near the circle, gave UL its second win over Rowan on the year.
Lynchburg, back on Sept. 29, handed Rowan its first defeat of the season. And on Saturday, the Hornets handed the Profs (15-5) their last. Before this fall, Rowan had won 12 straight against Lynchburg, which hadn’t picked up a win in the series in 36 years.
“I thought they played us well; they played us extremely hard,” Rowan coach Michelle Andre said of UL during a postgame press conference. “They’re a very good team, and I thought it was a pretty fun hockey game to watch.”
Dudley found the back of the cage in the 13th minute, doing all the work herself down the left sideline before sneaking the ball past Rowan goalkeeper Morgan Novak (seven saves). The 5-foot-7 junior remembered advice an assistant coach gave her before the game about how to get past a defender, then executed the move to perfection.
“She told me if I pull it wide and then go one-handed with it, I’m most likely gonna beat every defender just because I’m so tall and lengthy,” Dudley said. “So when I got the ball, I knew that I was gonna do that move, and I just went for it. Rowan was very good at pressuring and had really good defense, but I think our elimination skills were just there today.”
Dudley tumbled over Novak as Novak tried to make a diving stop, but by then, the ball had just gotten over the goal line before a Rowan defender could clear it.
The midfielder nearly put UL up 2-0 on a penalty corner with seconds to go in the first quarter when her shot found the back of the cage, but because the ball hit above the 18-inch backboard of the cage on the shot on goal, it didn’t count.
Lynchburg almost scored again in the third quarter after it knocked a ball into the cage following a scrum, but the whistle blew first as the Hornets drew one of their 10 penalty corners.
Rowan drew nine penalty corners on the game and made a promising push for the equalizer in the game’s final minutes, but the UL defense held strong.
Lynchburg had a 12-7 advantage in total shots and put eight of those shots on goal.
With the victory, the 2019 Hornets are the first team in program history to hit the 20-win mark since 2001 and only the second team ever to reach the plateau.
UL is set now for an Elite Eight matchup with No. 3 Salisbury (19-1), which has won 12 straight. The game is slated for 1 p.m. at Salisbury’s Sea Gull Stadium.
The Hornets — who will make their first Elite Eight appearance since 2012 — enter today’s matchup riding a 15-game win streak, which began with their regular-season victory over Rowan.
A win would mean their first trip to the Final Four since 1981, when they finished as runners-up in the national tournament, which at the time was the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women tourney. That showing was the only Final Four trip Lynchburg has ever made.
“I think it might be a battle of goalkeepers. I think we’re evenly matched. We just need to play strong and play confident,” Steele said of her team’s matchup today with Salisbury. “I’m confident that if we play to our potential, things could go our way.”
