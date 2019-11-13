It didn’t matter Centre entered with a higher ranking and an undefeated record. It didn’t matter the Hornets were the ones on their heels in the first half, or they fell behind early on the road.
The Lynchburg field hockey team didn’t let the things working against it define the game Wednesday.
After converting on a penalty corner in the first quarter, then breaking out of a period of 30-plus scoreless minutes with a goal in the fourth quarter, the visiting Hornets secured a 2-1 victory in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament on Centre’s Danville, Kentucky, campus.
Each of the last two meetings between the teams went the Colonels’ way. Both of those contests, in 2013 and 2014, came in a first-round NCAA tourney game. But on Wednesday, Lynchburg didn’t let Centre end its season again.
Instead, No. 16 UL (19-3) upped its record against No. 12 Centre (18-1) all time to 4-2 thanks to a stellar defensive effort, particularly in the first half.
The Colonels recorded 12 shots to Lynchburg’s six on the game. Four of Centre’s 12 came in the first 15 minutes.
“I think it took a little bit of time for us to get adjusted to the environment and to get the nervousness out, but I think after the first quarter, we just started to get stronger and stronger each quarter,” Lynchburg coach Enza Steele said in the postgame press conference.
“I think we had two great teams playing today, and it’s almost unfortunate that we had to play each other, but it was an extremely well-contested game.”
Kessa Romero, who plays on the right side as a midfielder but also helps out defensively, said she and her teammates were determined to stop Centre from getting any easy goals.
“There was no way we were losing today. I definitely wasn’t gonna let that happen,” she said. “I wasn’t gonna let them come through, because I wanted to win, and I wanted to keep going.”
The solid back line, and another strong performance from goalkeeper Laurel Nicks — who had seven saves, including two in succession with less than six minutes left to preserve the lead — got help from the offense, too.
First, it was Emily Dudley, who gathered a rebound off a shot that was saved on the left side of the cage, then put the ball away.
Dudley’s goal, her 15th of the season, came after the Hornets’ shot on a penalty corner in the 10th minute and evened the match at 1-1.
For a team that has drawn a whopping 217 penalty corners, but rarely has taken advantage for goals, Dudley’s score was a welcomed sight.
“We always end up being the team that always has a ton of corners, and we can never put it in,” Alexis Brown, a junior defender, said during a postgame press conference, “but I think now that we’ve worked on it, I think that’s helped us a lot.”
Jackie Lerro capped the scoring and gave UL the win a minute into the fourth quarter, notching her team-leading 21st goal of the season on a penalty stroke.
It was Lerro’s second penalty stroke goal of the season and Lynchburg’s fourth. The Hornets have made good on all of four of their attempts this year.
The win for Lynchburg set up the rematch players and coaches already were looking ahead to when the tournament bracket came out Sunday.
In the Sweet 16 awaits No. 8 Rowan, which had a first-round bye. The contest is set for 2 p.m. Saturday in Salisbury, Maryland, on the campus of Salisbury.
The Profs and Hornets met in the regular season, when Lynchburg came out on top, 4-3. That win marked the first for Lynchburg in the series in 36 years and was RU’s first loss of the season.
“I think Rowan is gonna be out for revenge,” Steele said earlier in the week.
Before the regular-season meeting, the Profs and Hornets met last in the 2018 NCAA Tournament — also in the Sweet 16. Rowan (15-4) sent UL home, ending the Hornets’ year with a 1-0 loss.
It should be another tight match this time around, UL players and coaches say. A win for Lynchburg would secure a trip to the Elite Eight in the national tournament for the sixth time in program history, and would be its 20th victory of the season, a mark only two other Lynchburg teams have reached and one not reached since 2001.
“I’m extremely excited. I think this is our season to make it far. We’re really excited,” Brown said. “We’re definitely not gonna lose to Rowan again in the Sweet 16 like we did last year.”
Emily Brown covers the Hillcats, ODAC and high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5529.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.